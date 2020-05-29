Khloe Kardashian claps back at people trolling her "unrecognisable" face

29 May 2020, 10:54 | Updated: 29 May 2020, 10:58

Khloe Kardashian clapped back at a fan who questioned her "different" face.
Khloe Kardashian clapped back at a fan who questioned her "different" face. Picture: Instagram

The reality star, 35, has recently been the target of trolling after people claimed she looked "unrecognisable" in her latest selfies.

Khloe Kardashian has fired back at one troll who questioned why her faced looked "different" in some of her latest photos.

Khloe Kardashian responds to rumours she's pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby

On Thursday (28 May), the 35-year-old reality TV star uploaded a series of selfies with the caption "The Mondayest Thursday ever", where she was wearing a skintight bodysuit with her long hair scraped back.

Khloe joked about getting a "weekly face transplant&squot; after one fan questioned changing face.
Khloe joked about getting a "weekly face transplant' after one fan questioned changing face. Picture: Instagram

However, when one fan asked her about her supposedly changing appearance, Khloe fired back. "Why do you look so different in all your photos?" asked the user.

"From my weekly face transplant clearly," Khloe retorted. This is the second time in the past few days that Khloe has faced speculation over her selfies.

Last week, Khloe shared another series of snaps which prompted Internet users to speculate as to whether the mother-of-one had gone under the knife.

Khloe clapped back at a fan asking why she looked "different" in all of her photos.
Khloe clapped back at a fan asking why she looked "different" in all of her photos. Picture: Instagram

"Location: under b**ches skiiiinnnnn," she captioned the photos, which saw her newly-died mid-length 'bronde' hair and glowing skin on full display.

However, her new look was distracting for some users. "I though elected surgeries were off limits during quarantine? Evidently not if your a Kardashian. Love the hair color though," wrote one.

"How can you buy another face during lockdown??" asked another, while one added, "Who is this person and what happened to Khloe Kardashian?"

Khloe sparked speculation last week fans questioned her "changing face" in one her of her selfies.
Khloe sparked speculation last week fans questioned her "changing face" in one her of her selfies. Picture: Instagram

Last year, Khloe ignited rumours that she'd got a nose job after fans questioned her 'altered appearance' during a video interview for Laura Wassar's podcast 'Divorce Sucks!'

"I wonder if Khloe’s nose job is botched or if she’s so far gone that it was the look she was going for?" wrote one user, while others drew comparisons between Khloe and her mother Kris Jenner.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kardashian News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Jenner addressed Forbes claims that she "lied" about her billionaire status on Twitter

Kylie Jenner responds after Forbes accuse her of "lying" about billionaire net worth
Kylie Jenner

What Is Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth In 2020?

Jena Frumes has reportedly been dating Jason Derulo since March.

Who is Jason Derulo's girlfriend Jena Frumes? Instagram, net worth & age revealed

Jason Derulo

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on TV whilst covering Minnepolis riots

Black CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on TV while covering Minneapolis protests

Trending

Madonna has been criticised for posting a video of her son David dancing in honour of George Floyd.

Madonna sparks outrage after son David, 14, dances in tribute to George Floyd
George Floyd's rap name was 'Big Floyd'

George Floyd revealed as a member of a legendary 90's rap group
Officer Chauvin was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck before his death

George Floyd & Officer Chauvin "were co-workers for 17 years", official reveals
'Wireless Connect' - A virtual 360° festival

Wireless Festival 2020: Virtual 360° festival ‘Wireless Connect’ announced
Ice Cube & Tracee Ellis Ross talk new movie 'The High Note'

Ice Cube, Tracee Ellis Ross & Kelvin Harrison Jr discuss new film 'The High Note'