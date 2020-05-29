Khloe Kardashian claps back at people trolling her "unrecognisable" face

Khloe Kardashian clapped back at a fan who questioned her "different" face. Picture: Instagram

The reality star, 35, has recently been the target of trolling after people claimed she looked "unrecognisable" in her latest selfies.

Khloe Kardashian has fired back at one troll who questioned why her faced looked "different" in some of her latest photos.

On Thursday (28 May), the 35-year-old reality TV star uploaded a series of selfies with the caption "The Mondayest Thursday ever", where she was wearing a skintight bodysuit with her long hair scraped back.

Khloe joked about getting a "weekly face transplant' after one fan questioned changing face. Picture: Instagram

However, when one fan asked her about her supposedly changing appearance, Khloe fired back. "Why do you look so different in all your photos?" asked the user.

"From my weekly face transplant clearly," Khloe retorted. This is the second time in the past few days that Khloe has faced speculation over her selfies.

Last week, Khloe shared another series of snaps which prompted Internet users to speculate as to whether the mother-of-one had gone under the knife.

Khloe clapped back at a fan asking why she looked "different" in all of her photos. Picture: Instagram

"Location: under b**ches skiiiinnnnn," she captioned the photos, which saw her newly-died mid-length 'bronde' hair and glowing skin on full display.

However, her new look was distracting for some users. "I though elected surgeries were off limits during quarantine? Evidently not if your a Kardashian. Love the hair color though," wrote one.

"How can you buy another face during lockdown??" asked another, while one added, "Who is this person and what happened to Khloe Kardashian?"

Khloe sparked speculation last week fans questioned her "changing face" in one her of her selfies. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian really could be the greatest bank robber or secret agent ever cause she’s been about 7 different people pic.twitter.com/GuqKfDAk68 — Robert (@JRAMNOTTHAGOAT) May 23, 2020

khloe kardashian’s daughter must think she gets a new mum every month lmao — T (@3taqwaa) May 26, 2020

Last year, Khloe ignited rumours that she'd got a nose job after fans questioned her 'altered appearance' during a video interview for Laura Wassar's podcast 'Divorce Sucks!'

"I wonder if Khloe’s nose job is botched or if she’s so far gone that it was the look she was going for?" wrote one user, while others drew comparisons between Khloe and her mother Kris Jenner.