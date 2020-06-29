Khloe Kardashian shows off huge diamond ring and fans are convinced she’s engaged

Khloe Kardashian has sparked engagement rumours with that diamond ring. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson has been trying to win over Khloe Kardashian in lockdown and that engagement-looking ring has sent speculation wild.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday this weekend and marked the occasion in true Kardashian style with a series of beautiful photos on Instagram to show off her new brown hair.

However, it wasn’t just True Thompson’s mum’s shocking new look that had people talking, but also a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger forcing people to speculate whether it was an engagement ring.

Celebrating with her close friends and family - including a rare appearance from Rob Kardashian - Khloe captioned the photos: “Birthday Glam. Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics. Btw... I’m loving my brown hair.

“I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now.”

Khloe Kardashian had fans speculating over a birthday marriage proposal. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Following many rumours over the coronavirus lockdown that Khloe and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had got back together, fans are now suspicious they may have got engaged.

Under her Instagram photo she received plenty of diamond ring and bride emojis as well as one writing: “I’ve just seen THAT ring?? Tel us the deets? Lol.”

Of course, Khloe hasn’t confirmed or denied any engagement rumours but she is often known for wearing jewellery on that all-important finger.

Kylie Jenner’s older sister has been isolating in her LA mansion with ex-boyfriend Tristan so they could look after daughter True together during the pandemic.

Followers of the Kardashians have not only been looking at whether Khloe and Tristan are back together, they’ve even said she was pregnant again.

Annoyed by the rumours, Khloe wrote on Twitter: “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away.

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”