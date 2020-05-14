Khloe Kardashian responds to rumours she's pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby

Khloe Kardashian has responded to rumours that she's pregnant with Tristan Thompon's baby. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The reality TV star already shares daughter True, 2, with the basketball player.

Khloe Kardashian has addressed rumours claiming she's pregnant with her second child with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

This week, speculation arose that the reality TV star, 35, was expecting another baby with ex-boyfriend Thompson, 29, just over two years after welcoming their daughter True.

Fans were convinced that Khloe was pregnant after noticing she had cropped out the bottom half of her body in her latest Instagram pictures and was posting old photos of herself.

Khloe Kardashian tweeted that she was 'disgusted' by the 'false' rumours of her alleged pregnant with Thompson. Picture: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Last night (13 May), Khloe, who split from Thompson last year after rumours emerged that he had kissed Jordyn Woods and cheated on her with various women, clapped back at the rumours on Twitter.

"I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," she began, "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

Khloe also called out people who were trolling her over the rumours, saying, "The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Khloe slammed the pregnancy rumours in a series of tweets, before calling out trolls attacking her. Picture: Twitter/Khloe Kardashian

"Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives," she added, "I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Tristan agreed to be Khloe's sperm donor and she plans to freeze her embryos to have a second baby.

"I am thinking about doing a second round of egg retrieval, but this time making embryos," Khloe said to Tristan over FaceTime, to which Tristan replied, "I'm open to doing that and down to doing that."

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their daughter True, 2, in April 2018. Picture: Getty

"Whatever's going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that's what I'm on board with," he assured her.

Tristan has reportedly been spending lockdown with Khloe and True, with a source telling People, "Although being co-parents instead of being together is not the ultimate situation in Khloe’s mind, she is very happy about how she and Tristan are raising True,"

"And now with the lockdown, Tristan has been in LA for weeks. He and True are spending more time than ever together. Khloe is very happy about it."