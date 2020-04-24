Tristan Thompson says he's "on board" to be Khloe Kardashian's sperm donor

Tristan told ex-girlfriend Khloe he is "on board" with being her sperm donor. Picture: E!

The ex-couple already co-parent two-year-old daughter True.

Tristan Thompson has agreed to be ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's sperm donor and she plans to freeze her embryos to have a second baby.

The 29-year-old basketball player told Khloe, the mother of their two-year-old daughter True, that he was "on board" with being her future sperm donor.

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe, 35, told Tristan that she was planning on undergoing another round of egg retrieval.

During KUWTK, Khloe Kardashian revealed she's freezing embryos to have a second baby. Picture: E!

"I am thinking about doing a second round of egg retrieval, but this time making embryos," she said, to which Tristan replied, "I'm open to doing that and down to doing that."

"Whatever's going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that's what I'm on board with," he assured her.

"You might be uncomfortable but you don't really show it, so I tip my hat to you on that," Tristan added, "I'm all on board, so however I can help. When I come out summertime, we can deal with it and go from there."

"I'm open to doing that and down to doing that," Tristan told ex Khloe. Picture: E!

Earlier during the episode, Khloe's doctor told her that, while her egg potential would good, she would stand a better chance of having a healthy baby if she froze embryos rather than froze eggs.

Khloe later admitted she had "no idea what my future holds with Tristan and I, but I really feel a lot better knowing, ''Ok, I have five embryos in a freezer. If I want to use them, I have them there''."

Khloe gave birth to her first child True on 12 April, 2018, just days after news broke that Tristan had allegedly cheated on her with multiple women during her pregnancy.

Khloe and Tristan share two-year-old daughter True, who was born in April 2018. Picture: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Tristan has reportedly been spending lockdown with Khloe and True, with a source telling People, "Although being co-parents instead of being together is not the ultimate situation in Khloe’s mind, she is very happy about how she and Tristan are raising True,"

"And now with the lockdown, Tristan has been in LA for weeks. He and True are spending more time than ever together. Khloe is very happy about it."