Tristan Thompson says he's "on board" to be Khloe Kardashian's sperm donor

24 April 2020, 14:39

Tristan told ex-girlfriend Khloe he is "on board" with being her sperm donor.
Tristan told ex-girlfriend Khloe he is "on board" with being her sperm donor. Picture: E!

The ex-couple already co-parent two-year-old daughter True.

Tristan Thompson has agreed to be ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's sperm donor and she plans to freeze her embryos to have a second baby.

Khloe Kardashian accused of "chasing" ex Tristan Thompson with racy Beyoncé meme

The 29-year-old basketball player told Khloe, the mother of their two-year-old daughter True, that he was "on board" with being her future sperm donor.

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe, 35, told Tristan that she was planning on undergoing another round of egg retrieval.

During KUWTK, Khloe Kardashian revealed she's freezing embryos to have a second baby.
During KUWTK, Khloe Kardashian revealed she's freezing embryos to have a second baby. Picture: E!

"I am thinking about doing a second round of egg retrieval, but this time making embryos," she said, to which Tristan replied, "I'm open to doing that and down to doing that."

"Whatever's going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that's what I'm on board with," he assured her.

"You might be uncomfortable but you don't really show it, so I tip my hat to you on that," Tristan added, "I'm all on board, so however I can help. When I come out summertime, we can deal with it and go from there."

"I&squot;m open to doing that and down to doing that," Tristan told ex Khloe.
"I'm open to doing that and down to doing that," Tristan told ex Khloe. Picture: E!

Earlier during the episode, Khloe's doctor told her that, while her egg potential would good, she would stand a better chance of having a healthy baby if she froze embryos rather than froze eggs.

Khloe later admitted she had "no idea what my future holds with Tristan and I, but I really feel a lot better knowing, ''Ok, I have five embryos in a freezer. If I want to use them, I have them there''."

Khloe gave birth to her first child True on 12 April, 2018, just days after news broke that Tristan had allegedly cheated on her with multiple women during her pregnancy.

Khloe and Tristan share two-year-old daughter True, who was born in April 2018.
Khloe and Tristan share two-year-old daughter True, who was born in April 2018. Picture: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Tristan has reportedly been spending lockdown with Khloe and True, with a source telling People, "Although being co-parents instead of being together is not the ultimate situation in Khloe’s mind, she is very happy about how she and Tristan are raising True,"

"And now with the lockdown, Tristan has been in LA for weeks. He and True are spending more time than ever together. Khloe is very happy about it."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kardashian News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Burna Boy Quiz: Are you a true fan?

QUIZ: Only true Burna Boy fans will get 100% on this quiz

Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn'r seen his daughter since prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama claims he's ghosting his daughter since prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine wants permission to shoot music videos in his backyard

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer asks judge to let rapper record music videos in his backyard

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Juice WRLD's first posthumous song has been released

Juice WRLD's first posthumous song ‘Righteous' drops four months after rapper's death

Trending

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD initiative has teamed up with with Twitter's Jack Dorsey to provide mental health support amid the pandemic.

Beyoncé donates $6 million towards mental health support for key workers

Beyonce

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion link up during quarantine

Tory Lanez slammed for "ignoring social distancing rules" by visiting Megan Thee Stallion
Travis Scott's daughter Stormi temporality took over control of his Fortnite stream.

Travis Scott's Fortnite concert hilariously crashed by daughter Stormi
UK key workers can book a coronavirus test from today

The full list of UK key workers who can get coronavirus tests from today
Drake owns a rare mattress by Swedish luxury bed maker Hästens.

Drake's luxury custom mattress costs almost $400,000

Drake