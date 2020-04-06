Khloe Kardashian "isolating with ex Tristan Thompson" amid coronavirus pandemic

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are living under the same roof in isolation. Picture: Getty

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is living under the same roof as her ex-beau Tristan Thompson, due to coronavirus measures.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly ‘enjoying life’ quarantining with her ex Tristan Thompson, who she broke up with after a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's ex BFF, Jordyn Woods.

The parents of True Thompson, 2, are sharing one roof during the coronavirus pandemic in order them both to see their daughter, without the risk of catching the virus by travelling outside.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe doesn’t seem to mind the extra company and is said to be loving ‘being together’ as a ‘family’ with Tristan and True.

The pair are seemingly getting on well, however, the Good American buisnesswoman doesn’t seem to be showing signs that the relationship will be back on romantically any time soon.

A source spoke to US Weekly magazine saying: ‘Khloe is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now"

"But she’s not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now’.

However, Tristan, 29, who Khloe broke up with back in 2019, is allegedly ‘fighting’ fix things and make their relationship work.

The insider added: ‘Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now.’

Fans have been speculating that the pair are back together, although Khloe and Tristan have not officially confirmed it.

Although another insider confirmed that the pair are ‘not back together’ despite staying together during the pandemic.

The source explained: ‘Khloe is still staying at home with True. They haven’t had any playdates with True’s cousins and are only playing at home in the backyard.

‘Tristan has been around and stayed at Khloe’s house for a few days so he could spend time with True. They are all healthy.'

'Khloe and Tristan are not back together. Again, being the best co-parents is their only priority.’

The 35-year-old mum recently hailed Tristan as ‘a great person’. Khloe said: ‘I know [True’s] dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her. So I want him to be there.’