Khloe Kardashian accused of "chasing" ex Tristan Thompson with racy Beyoncé meme

16 March 2020, 13:13

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of "chasing" ex Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian has been accused of "chasing" ex Tristan Thompson. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has been roasted by fans, after posting a cryptic message to her ex Tristan Thompson, using a Beyoncé meme.

Khloe Kardashian has been slammed by The Beehives after seemingly making a sexual reference to Tristan Thompson, with the use of a Beyoncé meme.

Khloe Kardashian posts cheeky reaction to Tristan Thompson's topless workout photo

Over the weekend, Khloe's sister Kim acknowledged Tristan Thompson's birthday and uploaded a selfie of herself with him on Instagram. However, fans have accused Khloe of posting a cryptic meme, dedicated to her ex on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 35 year-old reality TV star posted a clip of Beyoncé performing her hit from her 2013 Beyoncé album, "Drunk In Love".

In the video, Beyoncé can be seen giving a racy performance, with a chair infant of her doing a lap dance routine.

Khloe Kardashian simply captioned the post "#MOOD", suggesting she's on Beyoncé's vibe.

Once TheShadeRoom reposted Khloe's instagram story, Beyoncé fans accused the Good American business woman of using Beyoncé to shoot her shot at her ex Tristan.

One fan commented underneath the video, writing "Don’t involve Beyoncé Khloe 😭😭", while another wrote "They so obsessed with Beyoncé".

The comments also made reference to her seemingly aiming the post at Tristan. One user wrote "Lawd she ain’t tired of chasing Tristan". See other fans comments below.

Beyoncé fans comment
Beyoncé fans comment. Picture: Instagram
One fan throws shade at Tristan "cheating" with Jordyn Woods
One fan throws shade at Tristan "cheating" with Jordyn Woods. Picture: Instagram
Fans say the Kardashian's are trying to be Beyoncé
Fans say the Kardashian's are trying to be Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

The pair seemingly have put last year's scandal behind them, after Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner's best friend.

Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe just days before she gave birth to True in April 2018. However, Khloe said she moved past the scandal in December 2019.

