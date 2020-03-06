Khloe Kardashian posts cheeky reaction to Tristan Thompson's topless workout photo

Khloe dropped some laughing emojis on Tristan's latest snap. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The reality star split with the Cleveland Cavaliers player after their notorious cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson appear to be on good terms despite the infamous cheating scandal that rocked the family last February.

The reality TV star, who shares two-year-old daughter True with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, reacted to a topless photo of Thompson working out on Twitter this week.

A Kardashian-Jenner superfan tweeted the photo after Tristan, 28, initially posted it with the caption "Late night work". The fan tweeted the snap and tagged Khloe, writing, "You know what...I understand now girl."

"You know what...I understand now girl" wrote a superfan underneath a pic of Khloe's ex Tristan. Picture: Twitter

Khloe, 35, responded with a stream of laughing face emojis, just days after Thompson dropped a suggestive comment on photo of Khloe in her underwear.

"Saucy" he wrote in the comments section along with a line of thirsty emojis. The pair appear to have put last year's scandal behind them, after Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time.

Thompson also allegedly cheated on Khloe just days before she gave birth to True in April 2018. However, back in December, Khloe revealed she'd moved past the scandal.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appear to have out their infamous cheating scandal behind them. Picture: Getty

"I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards anyone! I mean that. Life is short. We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else?" she wrote on Instagram.

"Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end."