Inside Aitch's 'Famous Girl' lyrics: Who is named in the song and what is the meaning?
25 April 2024, 19:00
Aitch is back with his first release of 2024, a name-dropping tune called 'Famous Girl'. Here's the lyrics and the name of every girl mentioned in the song.
Listen to this article
Aitch has released his long-awaited single 'Famous Girl', after teasing the song on social media. The song sees Aitch contemplate his love and name drops a fair few women in today's music industry.
The 24-year-old released his debut album 'Close To Home' in 2022, and has won a BRIT Award and launched his own fizzy drinks brand in the years since.
- Aitch dating history: from Amelia Dimoldenberg to Lola Thompson
- Stormzy spotted enjoying Aitch's performance at Glastonbury Festival 2023
- Aitch’s family: sisters, parents, lyrics about them & more
So, what are the lyrics to Aitch's 'Famous Girl', what is the meaning behind the song and what girls does he mention in the tune? Here's everything you need to know.
Here are the lyrics to Aitch's 'Famous Girl':
Look look
I’m like first of all I’m tryna see gyal I need a bird to call
Most my old tings have blocked me cos I swerved them all
So pass the aux let me play some sh*t
And tell you bout how I need a famous chick
Attracted to your status
Baby you’re A List
I need a famous girl
Always on my playlist
Babe I ain’t shameless
I need a famous girl
Not someone who’s nameless
Stop being strangers
Come here and change my world
Attracted to your status
Baby you’re A List
I need a famous girl
I told Lizzo that I love her but there's blurry lines
Ain’t talking Alex when I say I want some Fergie time
Gabriella Wilson I’ll make her my wife
And why’s Katy Perry sexier at 39
At the Brits can’t lie man I lacked
I said Dua Lipa’s bad now I’m fighting with Jack
I go rogue for Minoque tell Kylie I’m back
Make it wet make it sweat hit Tyla with that
Someone phone Anne-Marie I wanna date with her
Then go and tell Mahalia we’re moving to Australia
Iggy Azalea’s next on my list
P.S tell Raye I think she’s sexy as sh*t
Attracted to your status
Baby you’re A List
I need a famous girl
Always on my playlist
Babe I ain’t shameless
I need a famous girl
Not someone who’s nameless
Stop being strangers
Come here and change my world
Attracted to your status
Baby you’re A List
I need a famous girl
Tulips for Nella Rose
I might bless her with those
Like DigDat and Alexa tell her take off her clothes
Sophie Piper’s too sexy and knows
Now tell that Josh yute stop getting involved
Megan thee Stallion there ain’t a comparison
We’re bout to have a baby and we’re naming him Harrison
Hit me with a WAP I know that p*ssy is damaging
Now I can’t feel my muscles like I’m popping a Valium
Just gimme the mic and let me rip it I’m nice
Sing Jorja a song and then I’ll kiss her goodnight
Wrist full up with Ice now I’m just missing a Spice
I know Snoochie got cake I’m tryna get me a slice
Fly LAX for Ella Mai a little getaway
With my dirty arse she’ll probably hit me with some pepper spray
Pink Pantheress looking sweeter than some lemonade
But I ain’t gunna tell her I don’t think she like me anyway
Attracted to your status
Baby you’re A List
I need a famous girl
Always on my playlist
Babe I ain’t shameless
I need a famous girl
Not someone who’s nameless
Stop being strangers
Come here and change my world
Attracted to your status
Baby you’re A List
I need a famous girl
Trus
Someone tell Michelle Keegan that I’m feeling her
But true say I really miss Amelia
Rubi Rose I’m tryna make a movie scene with her
Stop playing with me man I’m back
You know the vibes
Young Aitch
Who is mentioned in Aitch's new song 'Famous Girl'?
Here is a list of every woman name-dropped in Aitch's track 'Famous Girl':
- Lizzo
- Gabriella Wilson
- Katy Perry
- Dua Lipa
- Kylie Minogue
- Tyla
- Anne-Marie
- Mahalia
- Iggy Azalea
- RAYE
- Nella Rose
- DigDat & Alexa
- Sophie Piper
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Jorja Smith
- Ice Spice
- Snoochie Shy
- Ella Mai
- PinkPantheress
- Michelle Keegan
- Rubi Rose
- Amelia Dimoldenberg