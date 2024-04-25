Inside Aitch's 'Famous Girl' lyrics: Who is named in the song and what is the meaning?

By Anna Suffolk

Aitch is back with his first release of 2024, a name-dropping tune called 'Famous Girl'. Here's the lyrics and the name of every girl mentioned in the song.

Aitch has released his long-awaited single 'Famous Girl', after teasing the song on social media. The song sees Aitch contemplate his love and name drops a fair few women in today's music industry.

The 24-year-old released his debut album 'Close To Home' in 2022, and has won a BRIT Award and launched his own fizzy drinks brand in the years since.

So, what are the lyrics to Aitch's 'Famous Girl', what is the meaning behind the song and what girls does he mention in the tune? Here's everything you need to know.

Here are the lyrics to Aitch's 'Famous Girl':

Look look

I’m like first of all I’m tryna see gyal I need a bird to call

Most my old tings have blocked me cos I swerved them all

So pass the aux let me play some sh*t

And tell you bout how I need a famous chick

Attracted to your status

Baby you’re A List

I need a famous girl

Always on my playlist

Babe I ain’t shameless

I need a famous girl

Not someone who’s nameless

Stop being strangers

Come here and change my world

Attracted to your status

Baby you’re A List

I need a famous girl

I told Lizzo that I love her but there's blurry lines

Ain’t talking Alex when I say I want some Fergie time

Gabriella Wilson I’ll make her my wife

And why’s Katy Perry sexier at 39

At the Brits can’t lie man I lacked

I said Dua Lipa’s bad now I’m fighting with Jack

I go rogue for Minoque tell Kylie I’m back

Make it wet make it sweat hit Tyla with that

Someone phone Anne-Marie I wanna date with her

Then go and tell Mahalia we’re moving to Australia

Iggy Azalea’s next on my list

P.S tell Raye I think she’s sexy as sh*t

Attracted to your status

Baby you’re A List

I need a famous girl

Always on my playlist

Babe I ain’t shameless

I need a famous girl

Not someone who’s nameless

Stop being strangers

Come here and change my world

Attracted to your status

Baby you’re A List

I need a famous girl

Tulips for Nella Rose

I might bless her with those

Like DigDat and Alexa tell her take off her clothes

Sophie Piper’s too sexy and knows

Now tell that Josh yute stop getting involved

Megan thee Stallion there ain’t a comparison

We’re bout to have a baby and we’re naming him Harrison

Hit me with a WAP I know that p*ssy is damaging

Now I can’t feel my muscles like I’m popping a Valium

Just gimme the mic and let me rip it I’m nice

Sing Jorja a song and then I’ll kiss her goodnight

Wrist full up with Ice now I’m just missing a Spice

I know Snoochie got cake I’m tryna get me a slice

Fly LAX for Ella Mai a little getaway

With my dirty arse she’ll probably hit me with some pepper spray

Pink Pantheress looking sweeter than some lemonade

But I ain’t gunna tell her I don’t think she like me anyway

Attracted to your status

Baby you’re A List

I need a famous girl

Always on my playlist

Babe I ain’t shameless

I need a famous girl

Not someone who’s nameless

Stop being strangers

Come here and change my world

Attracted to your status

Baby you’re A List

I need a famous girl

Trus

Someone tell Michelle Keegan that I’m feeling her

But true say I really miss Amelia

Rubi Rose I’m tryna make a movie scene with her

Stop playing with me man I’m back

You know the vibes

Young Aitch

Who is mentioned in Aitch's new song 'Famous Girl'?

Here is a list of every woman name-dropped in Aitch's track 'Famous Girl':

Lizzo

Gabriella Wilson

Katy Perry

Dua Lipa

Kylie Minogue

Tyla

Anne-Marie

Mahalia

Iggy Azalea

RAYE

Nella Rose

DigDat & Alexa

Sophie Piper

Megan Thee Stallion

Jorja Smith

Ice Spice

Snoochie Shy

Ella Mai

PinkPantheress

Michelle Keegan

Rubi Rose

Amelia Dimoldenberg