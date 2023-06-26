Stormzy spotted enjoying Aitch's performance at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Stormzy sings Anti-Hero as he reacts to meeting Taylor Swift

The rapper was spotted watching fellow rapper Aitch during his pyramid stage set at Glastonbury.

Despite not being on the bill for this year's Glastonbury Festival, rapper Stormzy was seen having the time of his life at the Somerset festival.

The 'Hide and Seek' rapper headlined the iconic Pyramid Stage in 2019, and this year went as a visitor to enjoy some of the acts.

He even linked up with pals to watch Aitch's set on the same stage he headlined four years ago.

Stormzy was papped watching Aitch on the main stage. Picture: Getty

The Manchester rapper got the crowd going with hits like 'Fuego' and 'Psycho' - where he brought out Anne-Marie for a surprise feature.

Stormzy was pictured speaking to pals and friends as he supported Aitch from the crowd.

Big Mike even met Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and linked up with pal and journalist Louis Theroux.

Aitch performs at the Pyramid Stage on Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. Picture: Getty

Stormzy with Dave Grohl. Picture: Instagram

The 'Vossi Bop' singer rocked his signature white heart sunglasses as he danced with pals and smiled at fans, clearly having the time of his life.

Stormzy headlined the Pyramid stage in 2019 and wore a Union Jack bulletproof vest, made by elusive artist Bansky.

His performance marked the first time a British black man headlined the stage at the world-famous festival.