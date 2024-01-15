How long has Love Island host Maya Jama and Stormzy been together and when did they meet?

Love Island presenter Maya Jama and rapper Stormzy are arguably one of the hottest it couples around, after revealing last year that the pair had reconciled after four years apart.

The pair are going into 2024 strong, having spent Christmas together before Maya embarks on her winter role as host of Love Island All Stars.

So, when did Maya Jama and Stormzy first meet and how long have they been together? Here's their comprehensive dating timeline.

2014 Maya and Stormzy allegedly first met at a Red Bull event in London in 2014, at the ages of 20 and 21. In a joint interview with US Vogue, Jama admitted she “fancied” the rapper from the moment she laid eyes on him, but said that they became friends before they started dating. “You know, if I’m really honest, I knew I fancied him from the start. But I didn’t want anything yet, because you know, you’re trying to do the whole friend situation at first,” she confessed. Maya and Stormzy pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty

2016 Maya Jama and Stormzy went public with their relationship in 2016, after the rapper dedicated his song 'Birthday Girl' to him. The presenter even starred in the music video, and also appeared in the 2017 video 'Big For Your Boots.' The pair frequented red carpet appearances together, and featured on each others social medias in cute interactions. Maya Jama and Stormzy attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2017. Picture: Getty

2019 After almost five years together, Maya Jama and Stormzy split and rumours started surfacing that Stormzy had cheated on her. In a song titled 'Lessons' on his album, Heavy is the Head, some fans believed he was singing about his breakup with the presenter. The lyrics included: "the greatest love I ever knew" and "I done the dirt and then I figured that you’ll dig it out, but that’s a coward move, I guess you got me figured out, I know you’ll never listen now." Stormzy and Maya at his birthday party in 2018. Picture: Getty

2021 Maya Jama went on to date and eventually get engaged to NBA player Ben Simmons in 2021. He reportedly proposed with a £800,000 engagement ring but by 2022, Maya and Ben had called it quits and called off the engagement. Simmons also reportedly asked for the ring back following the end of the engagement, and cited long distance as a reason for their split. Maya and Ben went official at Wimbledon in 2021. Picture: Getty

2022 In a sit-down documentary with Louis Theroux, Stormzy admitted that he had made 'mistakes' during his relationship with Jama. "My breakup was probably the biggest catalyst for my growth as a man," he shared. "It was like, 'OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.' "That's probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn't it? Away from someone passing away, that's the biggest loss you can have." Louis Theroux and Stormzy. Picture: Getty