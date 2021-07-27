Maya Jama and Ben Simmons relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more

Instagram official

Fans were proven correct as Maya posted a host of stories following her snap on a private jet.

The star appeared to have taken a trip to the states to visit her boyfriend for his birthday.

Maya made their relationship Instagram official with a range of pictures from her trip.

The star posted from Ben's luxury home and even shared a video where he playfully put his hand over her face.

She continued to provide adoring stans with content, replying to a fan asking "How's Ben" with a picture of herself smiling, featuring half of Simmon's face.

Maya posted Ben on her story. Picture: Instagram

The pair posted selfies together. Picture: Instagram

Maya continued to show off her boo on his birthday, posting a picture tribute to her story.

The star also showed a video of a Mariachi Band with Ben watching and laughing.

Maya posted sweet pictures for Ben's birthday. Picture: Instagram