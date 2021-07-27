Maya Jama and Ben Simmons relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more
27 July 2021, 17:07
Here's everything you need to know about Maya Jama and Ben Simmons relationship.
Maya Jama and Ben Simmons recently made their relationship official with a kiss at Wimbledon tennis tournament.
Maya Jama dating history: From Stormzy to Ben Simmons
Here's everything you need to know about the couples relationship.
-
Instagram official
Fans were proven correct as Maya posted a host of stories following her snap on a private jet.
The star appeared to have taken a trip to the states to visit her boyfriend for his birthday.
Maya made their relationship Instagram official with a range of pictures from her trip.
The star posted from Ben's luxury home and even shared a video where he playfully put his hand over her face.
She continued to provide adoring stans with content, replying to a fan asking "How's Ben" with a picture of herself smiling, featuring half of Simmon's face.
Maya continued to show off her boo on his birthday, posting a picture tribute to her story.
The star also showed a video of a Mariachi Band with Ben watching and laughing.
Ben Simmons GF surprises him with Mariachi Band for his 25th Birthday pic.twitter.com/yvIlmtAWvm— SideAction (@SideActionHQ) July 20, 2021
-
Maya flew out to visit him
Maya posted a picture on Instagram in July 2021 where she was seen on board a private jet.
The presenter was posed in two pictures and seen dancing in a final video.
She captioned the post "Out of office".
Fans then flooded the comments, suggesting the jet belonged to Simmons who she was going to visit.
One commenter said: @bensimmons coming through with the jet" whilst another asked "off to America?".
-
Spotted at Wimbledon
The two then made it official when they were spotted at Wimbledon.
Maya and Ben were seen laughing and leaving the tournament together and even shared a kiss.
-
Rumours started
Rumours began that the pair were dating when Maya was pictured in a kitchen that was said to belong to her boo.
The presenter was seen in the picture sporting red basketball shorts that the NBA star has previously been pictured in.
Rumours then continued as the pair were spotted exchanging love hearts in the comments of one of Maya's Instagram pictures.
Following this, Ben shared a screenshot of the pair on FaceTime to each other; exchanging huge grins.
Maya Jama was previously dating rapper Stormzy.