Maya Jama and Ben Simmons re-ignite dating rumours with intimate FaceTime call

14 June 2021, 12:21 | Updated: 14 June 2021, 14:11

The pair were initially sparked dating rumours after Maya Jama was spotted wearing his shorts in his home kitchen.

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have fuelled dating rumours after the NBA basketball player shared a screenshot of their private conversation.

On Saturday (Jun 12) Simmons, 24, shocked fans when he shared a screenshot of his FaceTime call with the 26-year-old TV presenter.

Ben Simmons is an NBA Basketball star who plays for Philadelphia 76ers.
In the screenshot, Maya Jama is seen laying down in the dark, giving Simmons the biggest smile.

In the top right hand corner, you can see Simmons returning the smile. The pair encouraged the dating rumours with their new exchange, leading fans to speculate about their relationship on Twitter.

Maya Jama shares screenshot of her FaceTime Call with Ben Simmons.
One fan wrote: "ben simmons really bagged Maya Jama. generational talent" while another joked "Ben Simmons stole Maya Jama from me, no one speak to me for a week".

Another Twitter user wrote: "Ben Simmons I am going to steal Maya Jama from you bro" while another added "Seeing Ben Simmons on FaceTime with Maya Jama just ruined my night".

The FaceTime screenshot comes after a source claimed they were secretly seeing each other.

In May, a source revealed to The Mirror: "Things are hotting up for Maya and Ben. They are really into each other and the fact she flew to Philadelphia to be with him says a lot. They had a fun two weeks together. It’s nice to see her so happy.”

Maya Jama and Stormzy dated for four years until they broke up in August 2019.
Simmons has previously been romantically linked to Kendall Jenner, while Jama was in a long-term relationship with South London rapper Stormzy. After four years together, Jama and Stormzy split.

Stormzy appeared to address claims he cheated on Maya Jama with singer Jorja Smith on his track "done the dirt".

"I didn’t cheat. What I did was a big disrespect, what I did was very inconsiderate," Stormzy later explained.

“It didn’t need to be cheating for it still to be a disrespect. But I thought now is a good time to say I didn’t cheat on my ex."

Stormzy also has moved on with his girlfriend Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren.

