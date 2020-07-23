Who is Stormzy dating? Girlfriend, ex-girlfriends & more

Who is Stormzy dating? Does he have a girlfriend? Picture: Getty

Who is Stormzy dating in 2020? Does Stormzy have a girlfriend? Is Stormzy married? Here's what we know.

Stormzy is one of the UK's most successful rappers in the game and has been dominating the charts for years, but it's not just his music that has stolen the spotlight.

Croydon native Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari, was involved in a high-profile relationship with television and radio presenter Maya Jama for four years until their split in August 2019.

The 'Vossi Bop' rapper, 26, has since been romantically linked to Alexandrea Burke and Jorja Smith, but who is Stormzy dating right now?

Stormzy and Maya Jama split up in August 2019 after four years of dating. Picture: Getty

Who is Stormzy dating?

As of 2020, Stormzy is thought to be single. It's currently unclear whether or not the rapper is dating anyone, and he is yet to publicly announce his relationship status.

Since his split with longterm girlfriend Maya Jama, Stormzy has been linked to British soul singer Jorja Smith. After news of his breakup with Maya surfaced, rumours circulated on social media that he had been unfaithful to Jama with Smith.

However, he told New York radio station Hot 97 in January 2020 that this was untrue. "I didn’t cheat. I didn’t cheat!" He also confirmed he and Jorja were never involved on a romantic level, saying "No, no, no, we’re not a thing. That’s a rumour."

Stormzy denied rumours he was dating Jorja Smith and confirmed that the pair are just friends. Picture: Instagram

Stormzy denied cheating on ex-girlfriend Maya Jama with British songstress Jorja Smith. Picture: Getty

Two months later, in March 2020, the rumours mill began swirling again after X Factor star Alexandra Burke posted a cosy photo of herself and Stormzy backstage at one of his gigs on Instagram.

"Poland was powerful," she captioned the photo, which saw both Alexandra and Stormzy beaming as they cuddled on a sofa. Fans immediately commented on the pair, with one writing, "You would made a great couple". Another wrote, "Now that's a couple".

Despite the rumours, Alexandra Burke is currently in a relationship with footballer Angus McDonald after splitting from her fiancé Josh Ginnelly in 2019, so it's pretty clear the duo are just friends.

Alexandra Burke sparked romance rumours with Stormzy after uploading a backstage snap at one of his shows. Picture: Instagram

Are Stormzy and Maya Jama back together?

As of July 2020, it appears Stormzy and Maya Jama aren't back together and are both currently single.

Speaking to Charlamagne Tha God back in January 2020, Stormzy admitted he still wants to marry Bristol beauty Maya and confessed he still loves her.

"I would love for that to happen, but I don’t know. I would love to be the man who she… I would love to do all the things that make it work. I want to marry her, I want to have her children. All of that."

"I love her more than anything, I’ve never loved anyone how I love her."