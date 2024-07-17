Maya Jama and Stormzy announce shock split a year after reconciling relationship

Maya Jama glams up in South Africa

By Anna Suffolk

Stormzy and Maya Jama have announced they have broken up, a year after reconciling their relationship that lasted between 2014 and 2019.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rapper Stormzy and Love Island host Maya Jama have announced their shock break up, a year after they reconciled following their dating history between 2014 and 2019.

The pair released a statement on Instagram sharing the news to their millions of fans, which comes as a shock after the pair have been seen publicly PDA'ing in the most recent months.

So, why did Stormzy and Maya Jama split and what have they said about the break up? Here's all we know.

Maya Jama and Stormzy have split again. . Picture: Getty

What has Maya Jama and Stormzy said about their break up?

Maya posted a lengthy message about her and Stormzy's shock split to her Instagram.

It read: "We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to."

Describing their time together, she wrote: "We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart."

Maya and Stormzy were pictured at the F1 just two weeks ago. Picture: Getty

Maya continued: "We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we've spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits. "

She said: "We were 21 and 20 when we first met-both at the beginning of our careers-and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately."

So this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning, and We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we've had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don't cause a fuss, we are dawgs!).