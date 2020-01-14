Stormzy denies cheating on Maya Jama & confirms he and Jorja Smith are "not a thing"

Stormzy has denied cheating on Maya Jama amid ongoing speculation he hooked up with Jorja Smith. Picture: Getty

The 'Heavy Is The Head' rapper said what he did was a "big disrespect, it was very inconsiderate."

Stormzy has denied cheating on his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama amid ongoing speculation following their shock break-up in August last year.

During an interview with Hot 97, the 'Heavy Is the Head' rapper, 26, initially addressed rumours circulating on social media that he cheated on the 25-year-old television host with singer Jorja Smith, 22.

"Are you and Jorja a thing?" asks show co-host Laura Stylez, to which Stormzy replies, "No, no, no, we're not a thing. That's a rumour."

Stormzy admitted that, while he didn't cheat on ex-girlfriend Maya Jama, he was an "a**hole" amid the termination of their relationship. Picture: Getty

Stormzy vehemently denied cheating on Maya with Jorja Smith, in light of the ongoing rumours surrounding the trio. Picture: Getty

The South London rapper then took the opportunity to clear the air and confirm that he was never unfaithful to Jama, despite his confessional new song 'Lessons' suggesting otherwise.

"D'you know what? It's good that you asked me this. I didn't cheat. I didn't cheat!" he said. "It's so mad because even with the song - I made a song called 'Lessons' addressing the situation. And since the situation happened, there's was a lot of, like, "You're a cheat!""

"With the song, I kind off just stepped out and [took] full accountability," he explained, before cryptically admitted that what he actually did was still "a big disrespect".

"It was very inconsiderate. It didn't need for it to be cheating for it to be a disrespect. But I thought now was a good time to say that I didn't cheat on my ex," Stormzy repeated. The section starts at around 10:10 [below].

Upon his new album's release, break-up track 'Lessons' sent fans into a frenzy after the lyrics appeared to allude to Stormzy's alleged infidelity:

"I was pacing 'round my kitchen like, "This s**t is foul"

I done the dirt and then I figured that you'll dig it out

But that's a coward move, I guess you got me figured out

I know you'll never listen now"

Later in the interview, Stormzy went on to gush about his former girlfriend Maya, who shocked fans by announcing that they parted ways at the end of last summer after four years of dating.

"My ex girl, she's amazing. She's a phenomenal woman," he said. "If there was a box of what a good woman is, she ticks every one, she's amazing. But I didn't cheat on her. I actually didn't cheat," he affirmed.

The rapper admitted his wrongdoings, however, adding, "Don't get it twisted, I'm still definitely an a**hole. A hundred percent, that's a fact. I'm an a**hole."

"But I thought now was a good time to say that I didn't cheat on my ex." Elsewhere during the interview, Stormzy discussed his highly-publicised beef with Wiley.