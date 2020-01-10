Wiley responds to Stormzy again with 'Eediyat Skengman 3' diss track

Wiley has sent his third diss track to Stormzy titled 'Eeditay Skengman 3'.

Wiley has fired back following Stormzy's diss track 'Still Disappointed' and cleared up a few things on new dub 'Eediyat Skengman 3'.

Wiley and Stormzy have been locked in a war of words since they got into a heated exchange on Twitter over the new year and this is the third diss track Wiley's dropped.

Stormzy initially gave Wiley 24 hours to respond to his diss track 'Still Disappointed' and a lyric at the end of the track had social media eager for the lyrical war to continue.

In 'Eediyat Skengman 3', Wiley confirms that his mum lives in London, despite Stormzy claiming she's "locked up in Cyprus" and he also denied using crack cocaine, which is something Stormzy has claimed throughout this war.

Listen to the song in full above.

