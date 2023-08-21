Are Maya Jama and Stormzy back together?

By Capital XTRA

Have Maya Jama and Stormzy reconciled? Here's all we know about the reunion between the rapper and the presenter.

Stormzy and Maya Jama have reportedly reconciled four years after their split, after they were pictured together which sparked reconciliation rumours.

The rapper headlined Victoria Park's All Points East festival on Friday 18 August, and performed a string of dazzling and mesmerising hits.

Talk turned to Stormzy and his ex Maya Jama, after she was spotted enjoying his performance and were papped looking cosy his headline show.

Stormzy Performs At All Points East Festival 2023. Picture: Getty