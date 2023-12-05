From Maya Jama to Stormzy: All the jaw-dropping Fashion Awards 2023 looks

5 December 2023, 11:42

Maya Jama turns into Storm from X-Men for Halloween

By Anna Suffolk

Last night's Fashion Awards had some iconic outfits and moments, including an adorable couples moment between Maya Jama and Stormzy.

The Fashion Awards took place last night (December 4) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and was attended by a plethora of celebrity guests.

Hosted by Maya Jama and Kojey Radical, the likes of Stormzy, Anne Hathaway, Kano, Taylor Russell and Unknown T attended the prestigious event.

All eyes were on this year's jaw-dropping red carpet looks, and we have compiled the best looks here.

Maya Jama certainly turned heads at the Fashion Awards (pictured with co-host Kojey Radical).
Maya Jama certainly turned heads at the Fashion Awards (pictured with co-host Kojey Radical). Picture: Getty Images

  1. Maya Jama & Stormzy

    The nation's fave celebrity couple were pictured together at the Fashion Awards sharing smiles.

    Maya Jama presented the ceremony, and walked the red carpet in a white ballgown, but changed into a black glitzy dress with matching gloves for the night of partying ahead.

    The pair are back together after splitting in 2019, and rekindled their romance this summer after a few years apart.

    Maya Jama and Stormzy shared an adorable moment at the Fashion Awards.
    Maya Jama and Stormzy shared an adorable moment at the Fashion Awards. Picture: Getty Images

  2. Mahalia

    British R&B singer Mahalia wore a striking red dress with panelled cutouts and a matching headpiece to the awards.

    The singer even bleached her eyebrows to accompany the look, and chose a smokey eye and nude lip to let the dress be the star of the show.

    Mahalia sported bleached eyebrows for the awards.
    Mahalia sported bleached eyebrows for the awards. Picture: Getty Images

  3. Taylor Russell

    Actress and girlfriend of Harry Styles, Taylor Russell stunned on the red carpet as she chose a white gown with appliquéd flowers.

    She adorned a cat-eye makeup look with a matte nude lip as the dress did all the talking.

    Taylor Russell has spent lots of time in the UK recently.
    Taylor Russell has spent lots of time in the UK recently. Picture: Getty Images

  4. India Amarteifio

    Star of Netflix's Bridgerton: A Queen Charlotte Story, India Amarteifio,

    India wore a champagne dress to the awards.
    India wore a champagne dress to the awards. Picture: Getty Images

  5. Jasmine Jobson, Little Simz, Saffron Hocking & Kano

    Members of the Top Boy cast Jasmine Jobson, Little Simz, Saffron Hocking and Kano walked the red carpet in equally stunning looks.

    The cast have their own ventures outside of acting, with Little Simz most recently selling out shows at Alexandra Palace in London, and Kano is set to appear in Daniel Kaluuya's directing debut 'The Kitchen' early next year.

    Little Simz stunned in a black sleeveless number.
    Little Simz stunned in a black sleeveless number. Picture: Getty Images
    Saffron Hocking wore a layered pink dress to the Fashion Awards.
    Saffron Hocking wore a layered pink dress to the Fashion Awards. Picture: Getty Images
    Jasmine Jobson wore a black and gold dress with two daring splits.
    Jasmine Jobson wore a black and gold dress with two daring splits. Picture: Getty Images
    Kano wore an all-black suit to the chilly December event.
    Kano wore an all-black suit to the chilly December event. Picture: Getty Images

  6. Unknown T

    British rapper Unknown T sported a huge glitzy chain which was the main star of the show as he wore a Navy and Black suit alongside a pair of cool shades.

    Unknown T.
    Unknown T. Picture: Getty Images

  7. Jourdan Dunn

    Model Jourdan Dunn looked sensational in a black sheer dress and piled her hair on top of her head for the awards.

    Jourdan Dunn chose black for the awards.
    Jourdan Dunn chose black for the awards. Picture: Getty Images

