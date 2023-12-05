From Maya Jama to Stormzy: All the jaw-dropping Fashion Awards 2023 looks
5 December 2023, 11:42
Maya Jama turns into Storm from X-Men for Halloween
Last night's Fashion Awards had some iconic outfits and moments, including an adorable couples moment between Maya Jama and Stormzy.
Listen to this article
The Fashion Awards took place last night (December 4) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and was attended by a plethora of celebrity guests.
Hosted by Maya Jama and Kojey Radical, the likes of Stormzy, Anne Hathaway, Kano, Taylor Russell and Unknown T attended the prestigious event.
All eyes were on this year's jaw-dropping red carpet looks, and we have compiled the best looks here.
-
Maya Jama & Stormzy
The nation's fave celebrity couple were pictured together at the Fashion Awards sharing smiles.
Maya Jama presented the ceremony, and walked the red carpet in a white ballgown, but changed into a black glitzy dress with matching gloves for the night of partying ahead.
The pair are back together after splitting in 2019, and rekindled their romance this summer after a few years apart.
-
Mahalia
British R&B singer Mahalia wore a striking red dress with panelled cutouts and a matching headpiece to the awards.
The singer even bleached her eyebrows to accompany the look, and chose a smokey eye and nude lip to let the dress be the star of the show.
-
Taylor Russell
Actress and girlfriend of Harry Styles, Taylor Russell stunned on the red carpet as she chose a white gown with appliquéd flowers.
She adorned a cat-eye makeup look with a matte nude lip as the dress did all the talking.
-
India Amarteifio
Star of Netflix's Bridgerton: A Queen Charlotte Story, India Amarteifio,
-
Jasmine Jobson, Little Simz, Saffron Hocking & Kano
Members of the Top Boy cast Jasmine Jobson, Little Simz, Saffron Hocking and Kano walked the red carpet in equally stunning looks.
The cast have their own ventures outside of acting, with Little Simz most recently selling out shows at Alexandra Palace in London, and Kano is set to appear in Daniel Kaluuya's directing debut 'The Kitchen' early next year.
-
Unknown T
British rapper Unknown T sported a huge glitzy chain which was the main star of the show as he wore a Navy and Black suit alongside a pair of cool shades.
-
Jourdan Dunn
Model Jourdan Dunn looked sensational in a black sheer dress and piled her hair on top of her head for the awards.