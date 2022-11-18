Maya Jama responds to Stormzy romance rumours

Maya Jama has spoken out after her and Stormzy were seen getting close this week.

Maya Jama has addressed rumours that her and Stormzy are back to being an item after both being spotted at the same event this week in London.

Sources who attended the GQ Men of the Year awards in London this week claimed that the pair were together in a quiet corner before leaving mere minutes apart.

Guests who attended the star-studded affair included Jack Harlow, Aitch and John Boyega.

Stormzy is gearing up to release his third studio album next week. Picture: Getty Images

Maya Jama wore an all-white ensemble to Wednesday's event. Picture: Getty Images

However, Jama's team have informed The Mirror that the pair are not romantically together, despite claims.

This comes after multiple sources spotted the pair reconciling at multiple events, which now appears to be just platonic and friendly.

A source told The Sun earlier that the pair "spent loads of time together at the afterparty and were chatting in a corner for ages", before leaving closely behind each other.

Stormzy and Maya Jama dated for four years until 2019. . Picture: Getty Images

Stormzy recently opened up about his split to Jama back in 2019 and said to broadcaster Louis Theroux that: "My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you."

Last Christmas, Jama got engaged to NBA player Ben Simmons but has since called off the engagement citing long distance as a factor for the split.

Stormzy has stayed single since the 2019 breakup, and it is only a matter of time to see if they rekindle their relationship.