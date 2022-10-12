Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits

12 October 2022, 12:20 | Updated: 12 October 2022, 12:23

Maya shared the exciting news over on her social media.

It's official! Maya Jama has been announced as the new host of Love Island after previous host Laura Whitmore quit.

The 28-year-old presenter and DJ shared the exciting news on Instagram as she declared "So blood excited. Get me on that island."

Jama had been the favourite to take over Laura Whitmore as she left the show after the previous summer season which saw lovebirds Ekin-Su and Davide win.

Stormzy and ex-girlfriend Maya Jama risk awkward run-in at Burberry show

ITV has officially announced the news today, after weeks of speculation from fans.

Maya said about the announcement: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

Director of Reality Programming & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe & CITV, Paul Mortimer said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy."

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Maya Jama at Ascot races earlier this year
Maya Jama at Ascot races earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

They continued: "In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family. Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Jama will appear in the winter version which is set to return to South Africa in January.

Love Island 2023 will also be back in Mallorca next summer as singletons find love in the sun.

