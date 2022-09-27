Stormzy and ex-girlfriend Maya Jama risk awkward run-in at Burberry show

The pair attended the same Burberry event at London Fashion Week and risked an awkward meeting between the two.

Rapper Stormzy and Maya Jama risked an awkward interaction at a London Fashion Week show as both attended the same event.

The exes were pictured at Burberry's S/S 23 runway and after party, which was also attended by huge A-listers including Kanye West, Daniel Kaluuya and Skepta.

This comes after Jama recently called off her engagement to NBA player Ben Simmons after citing long distance and busy schedules as the reason for their split.

Stormzy pictured with actor Daniel Kaluuya at the Burberry after party. Picture: Getty Images

Maya Jama with Daniel at the same event. Picture: Getty Images

The 28-year-old TV presenter wore an all-black ensemble to the Burberry show, and was pictured with celebrity pals Headie One and Lori Harvey.

Stormzy attended the event with stylist Melissa's Wardrobe AKA Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, who is the subject of his latest tune 'Mel Made Me Do It'.

The rapper dropped the seven-minute track on Friday much to the surprise of fans.

Stormzy and Mel pictured at the Burberry show. Picture: Getty Images

Maya and Stormzy dated from 2016 to 2019, but split after claiming to focus on their careers, and Jama moved out of the home they shared together in South London.

Despite attending the same Burberry event, the pair were not pictured together, but were likely to have bumped into each other considering the after party's size and array of mutual friends who attended.

Rapper Kanye West even showed up and performed a surprise set for guests, which included a snippet of an unreleased track.