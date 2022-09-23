Every cameo in Stormzy's 'Mel Made Me Do It' music video

23 September 2022, 10:46 | Updated: 23 September 2022, 11:58

Stormzy released his comeback single 'Mel Made Me Do It' last night, and the cameos in the video are unparalleled.

Stormzy dropped his first solo single in three years last night - titled 'Mel Made Me Do It', and it gave us everything we wanted.

From the seven minute runtime of greatness, to THAT video featuring all the essence of Big Mike, Stormzy came back with a bang.

During the video, Stormzy squeezed in plenty of cameos from almost 50 people, we have the run down of all of the celebs featured.

As Stormzy opened with the line "I've been the GOAT for so long, I guess it's not exciting when I win", we knew that this video would be something special.

Usain Bolt, Olympic athlete and world record holder, is the first famous face to make a cameo in the video.

During the video, a segment emulating a television talk show was hosted by Jonathan Ross and ZeZe Mills and featured Stormzy alongside Louis Theroux and Dina Asher-Smith.

Perhaps the most iconic scene in the video is that of footballing legend Jose Mourihno, who makes a stellar appearance and says his famous catchphrase.

Mourinho said: "I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I will be in big trouble."

The pair hilariously are seen holding a finger to their lips, and fans were gassed to see the pair together.

Another poignant scene is the striking monologue written by Wretch 32 and spoken by Michaela Coel, where a number of individuals are looking to the camera dressed in all white.

Big Mike appears in the middle, alongside musicians such as Dave, Little Simz, Tiana Major9, Gabrielle, JME and Headie One.

Other notable figures in the video include author Malorie Blackman, Jenny Francis, Trevor Nelson, and the family of late Jamal Edwards.

A full list of the cameos in Stormzy's 'Mel Made Me Do It' is as follows (in order of appearance):

