Stormzy Madame Tussauds waxwork: Location, how to see, reveal videos and more

Stormzy has been honoured with a waxwork at Madame Tussauds. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about Stormzy's iconic Madame Tussauds waxwork.

Rapper Stormzy has been honoured with a waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds London.

Here's everything you need to know on the rappers lookalike statue.

Where is Stormzy's Madame Tussauds waxwork Stormzy's waxwork figure is located in Madame Tussauds waxwork museum, in Marylebone, north-west London. How can you visit Stormzy's Madame Tussauds waxwork Fans can visit the rappers double by booking tickets online from £30.50 at www.maddamtussauds.com. Fans will be given multiple ticket options from student tickets to family tickets. Visitors have to book an allocated time-slot before their visit. Madame Tussauds have unveiled their version of rapper - Stormzy. It pays homage to his 2019 Glastonbury performance.



📷 Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds/PA Wire | @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/kUIL9tpS6i — BBC Radio London (@BBCRadioLondon) August 12, 2021 Does Stormzy's Madame Tussauds waxwork feature the Banksy Glastonbury stab vest? The 'Clash' rappers figure is seen wearing the iconic bullet proof vest the rapper wore during his performance at Glastonbury. Stormzy's iconic vest was worn at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty The vest, designed by famous artist Banksy and features a Union Jack. Stormzy says that he was told Madame Tussauds wanted to make the wax figure following his Glastonbury headline performance.

At the statues unveiling the rapper said it was one of his "proudest moments".