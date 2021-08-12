Stormzy Madame Tussauds waxwork: Location, how to see, reveal videos and more
12 August 2021, 16:51
Here's everything you need to know about Stormzy's iconic Madame Tussauds waxwork.
Rapper Stormzy has been honoured with a waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds London.
Here's everything you need to know on the rappers lookalike statue.
Where is Stormzy's Madame Tussauds waxwork
Stormzy's waxwork figure is located in Madame Tussauds waxwork museum, in Marylebone, north-west London.
How can you visit Stormzy's Madame Tussauds waxwork
Fans can visit the rappers double by booking tickets online from £30.50 at www.maddamtussauds.com.
Fans will be given multiple ticket options from student tickets to family tickets.
Visitors have to book an allocated time-slot before their visit.
Madame Tussauds have unveiled their version of rapper - Stormzy. It pays homage to his 2019 Glastonbury performance.— BBC Radio London (@BBCRadioLondon) August 12, 2021
📷 Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds/PA Wire | @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/kUIL9tpS6i
Does Stormzy's Madame Tussauds waxwork feature the Banksy Glastonbury stab vest?
The 'Clash' rappers figure is seen wearing the iconic bullet proof vest the rapper wore during his performance at Glastonbury.
The vest, designed by famous artist Banksy and features a Union Jack.
Stormzy says that he was told Madame Tussauds wanted to make the wax figure following his Glastonbury headline performance.
At the statues unveiling the rapper said it was one of his "proudest moments".