Inside Stormzy's 28th 'Thorpe Park' birthday party: Aitch, Dave & more attend

28 July 2021, 15:24

Inside Stormzy's 28th 'Thorpe Park' birthday party: Aitch, Dave & more attend
Inside Stormzy's 28th 'Thorpe Park' birthday party: Aitch, Dave & more attend. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The rapper hosted a star-studded party at Thorpe Park for his 28th birthday. Here's what went down at the event...

Stormzy took over Thorpe Park to celebrate his 28th birthday with his friends at his star-studded party.

Dave feat. Stormzy 'Clash' lyrics meaning explained

On Monday (Jul 26) The Heavy Is The Head rapper invited a host of his famous rapper friends including; Dave, Wretch 32, AJ Tracey, Aitch, NSG, Young T & Bugsey, Konan and more to the party at the Surrey theme park.

People in attendance were given free rein over the roller-coasters at the theme park. The 'Vossi Bop' rapper spent thousands to ensure his guests had unlimited free food and booze available.

According to The Sun, a source said: “Stormzy’s shutdown of Thorpe Park was incredible and no expense was spared.

“He invited loads of people down to party with him and take on the rides, all for free. Food was put on by McDonald’s and Wingstop, who set up stalls at the edge of the park.

There was also a huge party area covered in balloons and bunting where there was a free bar."

“He had a photo booth set up too and signs everywhere saying ‘Happy Birthday Big Mike’.

The 'Own It' rapper had an enormous cake made which resembled Thorpe Park's rides.

Party-goers shared snaps from the party, including AJ Tracey who shared photos of himself on the rides.

Another filmed Stormzy making a speech after the star blew out the candles on his custom-made cake.

In a video, Stormzy can be heard saying: “I have a lot of love in my heart, I love every ­single person in this room, I love all you guys.”

The party on Monday came a day after it was revealed that Stormzy will have his own waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London.

The figure looked so much like Stormzy, that his young nephew believed it was really him.

He said: “Growing up, going to school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds all the time. For me to be there, it feels like, flipping heck, I’m going up in the world.” You certainly are, Stormzy. Happy birthday!

Check out snaps from the event below.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Stormzy News

Dave Feat. Stormzy 'Clash' lyrics meaning explained

Dave feat. Stormzy 'Clash' lyrics meaning explained

Stormzy joins fans to celebrate England's win

Stormzy keeps his promise as he joins England fan's party following Germany win
Chip's '10 Commandments' Stormzy diss lyrics meaning revealed

Chip's '10 Commandments' Stormzy diss lyrics meaning revealed
Stormzy and Maya Jama 'spotted together' amid reunion rumours.

Stormzy and Maya Jama 'spotted together' amid reunion rumours
Chip and Stormzy’s beef sparks hilarious Twitter reaction

Chip and Stormzy’s beef sparks hilarious Twitter reaction

More News

Jordan Peele's upcoming film is called 'Nope'

Jordan Peele's 'Nope' film: Release date, cast, plot & more

Kanye is living in the Mercedes Benz stadium

Kanye West fans react to his sparse room in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West

Yam Carnival 2021: dates, tickets, lineup, location & more

Yam Carnival 2021: dates, tickets, line-up, location & more

Tickets

Cardi B's due date has been revealed

Cardi B pregnancy due date: When will the rapper give birth?

Cardi B

Normani defends Cardi B against 'Wild Side' critics in sweet tribute post

Normani defends Cardi B against 'Wild Side' critics in sweet tribute post

Cardi B