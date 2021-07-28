Inside Stormzy's 28th 'Thorpe Park' birthday party: Aitch, Dave & more attend

Inside Stormzy's 28th 'Thorpe Park' birthday party: Aitch, Dave & more attend. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The rapper hosted a star-studded party at Thorpe Park for his 28th birthday. Here's what went down at the event...

Stormzy took over Thorpe Park to celebrate his 28th birthday with his friends at his star-studded party.

On Monday (Jul 26) The Heavy Is The Head rapper invited a host of his famous rapper friends including; Dave, Wretch 32, AJ Tracey, Aitch, NSG, Young T & Bugsey, Konan and more to the party at the Surrey theme park.

People in attendance were given free rein over the roller-coasters at the theme park. The 'Vossi Bop' rapper spent thousands to ensure his guests had unlimited free food and booze available.

According to The Sun, a source said: “Stormzy’s shutdown of Thorpe Park was incredible and no expense was spared.

“He invited loads of people down to party with him and take on the rides, all for free. Food was put on by McDonald’s and Wingstop, who set up stalls at the edge of the park.

There was also a huge party area covered in balloons and bunting where there was a free bar."

“He had a photo booth set up too and signs everywhere saying ‘Happy Birthday Big Mike’.

Stormzy hired out Thorpe Park for his birthday. Then turned it into a rave, free drinks & free food for everyone 💯 pic.twitter.com/WQocyJlWeq — 9bills (@9bills) July 27, 2021

The 'Own It' rapper had an enormous cake made which resembled Thorpe Park's rides.

Party-goers shared snaps from the party, including AJ Tracey who shared photos of himself on the rides.

Another filmed Stormzy making a speech after the star blew out the candles on his custom-made cake.

In a video, Stormzy can be heard saying: “I have a lot of love in my heart, I love every ­single person in this room, I love all you guys.”

The party on Monday came a day after it was revealed that Stormzy will have his own waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London.

When Stormzy met... Stormzy 🤩



Coming to Madame Tussauds London this summer 👊 pic.twitter.com/0yInTBPpcM — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) July 26, 2021

The figure looked so much like Stormzy, that his young nephew believed it was really him.

He said: “Growing up, going to school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds all the time. For me to be there, it feels like, flipping heck, I’m going up in the world.” You certainly are, Stormzy. Happy birthday!

Check out snaps from the event below.

More pictures and connections as @YAWTOG_ attends Stormzy's birthday party in London. cc @BTMAfrika pic.twitter.com/AISznn800y — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) July 27, 2021