Dave feat. Stormzy 'Clash' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Dave and Stormzy's new song 'Clash'? What do they mean?

Dave and Stormzy have joined forced on their new track 'Clash'. Fans highly anticipated a collaborative song from the pair after Dave teased it on his Instagram page on Friday (Jul 2).

Taking to Instagram, the star wrote "July 9th" alongside a photo with himself and Stormzy. Now, the track has arrived and fans are excited to say the least!

The track see the two legendary UK rappers go back to back on a song for the first time.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to 'Clash'.

Dave X Stormzy. Picture: Instagram/@santandave

"Jordan 4's or Jordan 1's, Rolexes, got more than one/ My AP cost thirty-one, millimeter's forty-one" - Dave

In this lyric, Dave is rapping about the Royal Oak model of luxury Swiss watch brand Audemars Piguet. He's saying he it cost him £31,000. The watch face size is 41mm, which is the largest size of the model.

"Lighty, the shortest one, on my mind, Jorja one/Crocodile bag, I bought her one, vegan ting, I slaughter one" - Dave

In this bar, Dave’s wordplay gives popular Walsall singer Jorja Smith a shout out, along with her August 2017 single “On My Mind”. Dave could be comparing this girls beauty to Jorja’s as she is also beautiful, light-skinned and only 5'3'‘.

"Tory puttin' in labour, this that Jeremy Corbyn one" - Dave

Jeremy Corbyn was the leader of the Labor Party in the UK between 2015 and 2020.

"I need a ting, thirty plus, Blackberry and Walkman 1s" - Dave

The Streatham rapper w is looking for a grown woman he can relate to – someone that remembers the days of Walkman’s and blackberry’s

"I got the Jordan 4's and 6's, all I need now is Jordyn Woods" - Dave

Dave is alluding to him owning the popular Nike trainers Air Jordan 4 Retro’s and Air Jordan 6’s. Both trainers are very hard to obtain.

Dave also tries his luck and seemingly shoots his shot at American model and influencer Jordyn Woods. She is in a relationship with NBA basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns.

Dave X Stormzy join forces on their song 'Clash'. Picture: Instagram/@sanatandave

"Burned that bridge, cremated one, ooh, ooh, bailiff one/ Got away with murder, this that Viola Davis one" - Stormzy

Stormzy is seemingly indirecting Tottenham MC Chip, who in which he has been in a feud with since October 2020.

The expression “burn that bridge” means to cut all ties with a person permanently. “Bailiff one” alludes to the moment where Stormzy pulled up to Chips house in July 2020.

Viola Davis is a popular American actress who most notably portrayed the character of Annalise Keatingon crime show How To Get Away With Murder.

"Needed a hit, could have penned him one, 'cause you're pendin' one" - Stormzy

Stormzy seemingly indirects Chip once again.The line talks about how Stormzy may have more hits recently than Chip, in which his last hit was with Wiley on the song “Reload” which charted No.9 on the Official Charts back in 2013.

"She wanna go to the cinema, so we just walk downstairs (Walk downstairs)" - Stormzy

Stormzy gives another nod to his affluent lifestyle signifying that his house comes with a cinema.