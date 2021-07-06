Fans are excited as rapper Dave has announced his second studio album.

London rapper Dave, has announced his forthcoming album; This will be the rappers second studio album, following his 2019 release - 'psychodrama'.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming project.

What will Dave's new album be called? Dave announced via his Instagram that his second studio album will be called 'We're All Alone In This Together'.

When will Dave's new album be released? Dave's second studio album will be released on July 23rd, 202. The album will be released July 23rd. Picture: Instagram

What is the track-list for Dave's new album? Dave is yet to release an official track-list for 'We're All Alone In This Together'. This page will be updated when more information becomes available.

What songs are on Dave's new album? Dave released two tracks: 'Titanium' and 'Mercury' which fans are speculating could have been early releases from the upcoming project. There may also be a song with Stormzy, as the pair reportedly have a song coming on July 9th.

Who will feature on Dave's new album? Whilst the official track-list is yet to be released, fans are speculating that there could be a feature from Sweedish singer Snoh Aalegra as the two have been seen interacting online. Fans are also speculating a Stormzy feature - as the rapper teased an upcoming single with him on Instagram. Fans are speculating a feature from Snoh. Picture: Instagram If Snoh is on this Dave album I will scream — 2TIMES (@RealistJon) July 5, 2021 Snoh x Dave?👀 — Jadakiss🤍 (@jadeloriciaa) July 5, 2021