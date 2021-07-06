Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together' new album: Release date, tracklist, features, merch & more
6 July 2021, 10:46
Fans are excited as rapper Dave has announced his second studio album.
London rapper Dave, has announced his forthcoming album; This will be the rappers second studio album, following his 2019 release - 'psychodrama'.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming project.
-
What will Dave's new album be called?
Dave announced via his Instagram that his second studio album will be called 'We're All Alone In This Together'.
-
When will Dave's new album be released?
Dave's second studio album will be released on July 23rd, 202.
-
What is the track-list for Dave's new album?
Dave is yet to release an official track-list for 'We're All Alone In This Together'.
This page will be updated when more information becomes available.
-
What songs are on Dave's new album?
Dave released two tracks: 'Titanium' and 'Mercury' which fans are speculating could have been early releases from the upcoming project.
There may also be a song with Stormzy, as the pair reportedly have a song coming on July 9th.
-
Who will feature on Dave's new album?
Whilst the official track-list is yet to be released, fans are speculating that there could be a feature from Sweedish singer Snoh Aalegra as the two have been seen interacting online.
Fans are also speculating a Stormzy feature - as the rapper teased an upcoming single with him on Instagram.
If Snoh is on this Dave album I will scream— 2TIMES (@RealistJon) July 5, 2021
Snoh x Dave?👀— Jadakiss🤍 (@jadeloriciaa) July 5, 2021
-
Will there be Merchandise available for Dave's new album?
The rapper has announced that Merch is available in the lead up to the album's release.
The merchandise features T-Shirts, CD's and Cassettes - the items are available alone or in bundles and can be purchased at: https://santandave.com/collections/bundles.
The rapper has teased that something else may be coming, on an Instagram story where he said: "Feeling mad grateful for all the support."
"It's been a hard 18 months for all of us" he continued "But this is all I do it for I'm mad appreciative of all of you seriously.".
He concluded: "I wanna find ways I can give back and try to repay you in some ways but lets start with the music first".
'We're All Alone In This Together' is available to pre-order on all music streaming platforms.