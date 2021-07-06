Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together' new album: Release date, tracklist, features, merch & more

6 July 2021, 10:46

Dave has announced his second studio album
Dave has announced his second studio album. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Fans are excited as rapper Dave has announced his second studio album.

London rapper Dave, has announced his forthcoming album; This will be the rappers second studio album, following his 2019 release - 'psychodrama'.

10 things you need to know about 'Psychodrama' rapper Dave

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming project.

  1. What will Dave's new album be called?

    Dave announced via his Instagram that his second studio album will be called 'We're All Alone In This Together'.

  2. When will Dave's new album be released?

    Dave's second studio album will be released on July 23rd, 202.

    The album will be released July 23rd
    The album will be released July 23rd. Picture: Instagram

  3. What is the track-list for Dave's new album?

    Dave is yet to release an official track-list for 'We're All Alone In This Together'.

    This page will be updated when more information becomes available.

  4. What songs are on Dave's new album?

    Dave released two tracks: 'Titanium' and 'Mercury' which fans are speculating could have been early releases from the upcoming project.

    There may also be a song with Stormzy, as the pair reportedly have a song coming on July 9th.

  5. Who will feature on Dave's new album?

    Whilst the official track-list is yet to be released, fans are speculating that there could be a feature from Sweedish singer Snoh Aalegra as the two have been seen interacting online.

    Fans are also speculating a Stormzy feature - as the rapper teased an upcoming single with him on Instagram.

    Fans are speculating a feature from Snoh
    Fans are speculating a feature from Snoh. Picture: Instagram

  6. Will there be Merchandise available for Dave's new album?

    The rapper has announced that Merch is available in the lead up to the album's release.

    The merchandise features T-Shirts, CD's and Cassettes - the items are available alone or in bundles and can be purchased at: https://santandave.com/collections/bundles.

    Merch is available to buy
    Merch is available to buy. Picture: instagram
    The items can be purchased individually or in bundles
    The items can be purchased individually or in bundles. Picture: Instagram

    The rapper has teased that something else may be coming, on an Instagram story where he said: "Feeling mad grateful for all the support."

    "It's been a hard 18 months for all of us" he continued "But this is all I do it for I'm mad appreciative of all of you seriously.".

    He concluded: "I wanna find ways I can give back and try to repay you in some ways but lets start with the music first".

'We're All Alone In This Together' is available to pre-order on all music streaming platforms.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Love Island’s Shannon Singh reveals she is ’not ashamed’ of glamour modelling and OnlyFans

Love Island’s Shannon Singh says she is "not ashamed" of glamour modelling and OnlyFans
Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever' has begun production

Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever': Release date, cast, trailer, plot and more
Megan The Stallion will reportedly be joining the MCU

Megan Thee Stallion rumoured to star in upcoming Marvel series 'She-Hulk' for Disney+
Love Island's Millie Court: Age, Instagram, career & more

Love Island's Millie Court: Age, Instagram, career & more

Trending

Love Island's latest bombshell is Lucinda Strafford

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford: Instagram, age, TikTok, brand and more
The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

The Weeknd

Who is Love Island's Rachel Finni

Love Island's Rachel Finni: Age, Instagram, career & more

Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland: Viral dating joke explained

Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland: Viral dating joke explained

Nicki Minaj

Maya Jama confirms relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons with PDA kiss

Maya Jama confirms relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons with PDA kiss