Stormzy keeps his promise as he joins England fan's party following Germany win

30 June 2021, 10:01

Stormzy partied with fans following England's big Euro win against Germany.

Rapper Stormzy kept his word and joined fans afterparty following England's Euro win against Germany.

Stormzy opens up about Black Lives Matter in new interview

The star made his way to the fans house, bringing beer with him.

Stormzy was spotted partying with fans yesterday evening (June 29) celebrating England's win against Germany.

The rapper was originally spotted watching the big game at Boxpark Croydon wearing a Jack Grealish shirt.

It was reported that the star promised a group of fans that if England won he would join them after the game to celebrate and following two goals from Sterling and Kane, he kept his word.

Stormzy promised the fans he would join them if England won
Stormzy promised the fans he would join them if England won. Picture: Snapchat

The 'Blinded by your grace' rapper was spotted pulling up to the fans house, along with some friends, with cans in hand.

The group joined the boys and appeared to chat and laugh like friends.

The rapper then even joined them in a chant of "it's coming home" whilst the group celebrated in the garden.

This is the second time Stormzy has linked up with fans for football related purposes; the rapper previously asked his Twitter followers to "record soccer AM" and then joined the loyal fan to watch it with them.

Fans took to twitter to celebrate the rapper for keeping his word, calling him "the ideal famous person" and "nothing but good vibes".

Another tweeter called him "a legend" saying "I f**cking love Stormzy".

Fans are excitedly anticipating where the star will be spotted watching the next game.

