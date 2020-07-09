Stormzy opens up about Black Lives Matter in new interview

Stormzy speaks out about the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Getty

Stormzy revealed his thoughts on the BLM movement as he supported a local decorating company amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Matt Tarr

When the first Black Lives Matter protests in the UK began to happen following the death of George Floyd, Stormzy was spotted at one of the marches in London.

Despite the rapper taking a break from social media following the release of his latest album Heavy Is The Head, Stormzy shared his feelings about the current Black Lives Matter movement during a new interview.

Stormzu has spoken out in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Getty

The rapper was supporting Croydon-based decorating company 'The Good Guys', who once a month do a ‘give back’ and decorate the room of a deserving young person.

Whilst painting the wall of 15-year-old schoolboy Ishae, who lives in Thornton Heath, Stormzy was quizzed on his feelings around the Black Lives Matter movement, with the rapper stating "I've been cheering".

Stormzy explained, "We've been going to the protest and I haven't been going there to grab the mic, I've just been saying 'you this is sick. I'm happy everyone is here'."

"I feel like I don't have any answers. A lot of people don't have answers but we're all just getting together, we're all standing together cheering."

Stormzy shared his thoughts on the black Lives Matter movement in a new interview. Picture: Getty

He went on to say, "One thing I really want this movement to do is show what it means to be black. You hear so much rhetoric, you know, 'All Lives Matter', 'Why do black lives matter more?' and it's like 'bruv, do you not understand?.' If we weren't oppressed we wouldn't be shouting, we would just be living our lives."

"I want you to understand that we are not just crying or shouting or acting like 'Black Lives Matter', that this is a real pain - this ain't some sort of trend. This is real life and this has been our reality for hundreds, thousands of years."

In recent weeks, Stormzy revealed that he was donating £10 million over the next decade to support the fight against racial inequality.

As part of a written statement about the donation from the rapper's #Merky brand, Stormzy said, "There are millions of us. We are not far and few. We have to fight against the odds of a racist system stacked against us and designed for us to fail from before we are even born. Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a contribution in the fight to finally try and even it".

