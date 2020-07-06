George Floyd death: Third cop Tou Thao charged with murder released from jail

Third ex-cop charged with George Floyd’s death released from jail. Picture: Getty

A third ex-police officer charged in George Floyd's death has been released from jail after posting bail.

By Tiana Williams

According to CBS news, Tou Thao, 34, was released from Hennepin County jail on Saturday (Jul 4). Prior to his release, Thao was being held in lieu of $750,000.

Thao is one of three ex-police officers involved in the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Ex-cop Thao was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Following the death of George Floyd, which sparked protests worldwide of people fighting for justice, the cops involved eventually were fired and arrested.

Derek Chauvin, 44, knelt on Mr Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes on May 25.

Former Minneapolis Police OfficersArrested For George Floyd Death - Tou Thao. Picture: Getty

Last month, Thao's former colleagues J. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Thomas Lane, 37, were released on their $750,000 bond.

Former officers Kueng and Lane were the first to respond to the call which claimed Floyd, 46, tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a shop.

Kueng and Lane then found Floyd sitting in a nearby car. The pair handcuffed him and attempted to put him inside their squad car.

Later, after the arrival of Chauvin and Thao, a viral clip shows Kueng holding onto Floyd's back while he was lying in the street.

Millions protest worldwide to fight for justice over the death of George Floyd. Picture: Getty

Kueng then told the other officers that he 'couldn't find' Floyd's pulse.

According to authorities, Chauvin has still kept his knee on Floyd's neck for about two minutes after Kueng telling them he couldn't find Floyd's pulse.

Charging documents reportedly revealed Lane held down Floyd's legs, while Kueng held his back and Chauvin knelt down on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

During the arrest, Floyd pleaded for air and said 'I can't breathe' and eventually stopped moving. At the time his neck was being knelt on, Floyd was handcuffed.

The unfortunate death of George Floyd has sparked protests worldwide, of millions fighting against racism and police brutality.