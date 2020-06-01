Black Lives Matter UK: How can I donate?
1 June 2020, 16:26 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 19:34
The death of George Floyd sparked protests and an outpouring of support for the Black Lives Matter movement - find out how you can support.
Following the horrendous murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis just weeks after unarmed Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by two white men, riots and protests sparked across America and quickly spread to the UK in order to end the ongoing injustice against black people.
Stars including J Cole, Ariana Grande and Dave were all spotted at peaceful protests recently, whilst other protests in the UK have been planned for the forthcoming days and weeks.
What many people want to know is how they can donate to the Black Lives Matter cause and in what ways they can support the movement and help make a difference.
We've put together some links for ways to donate, petitions to sign and more so you can help make your voice heard in the fight on racism and injustice against black lives.
Donate to the official Black Lives Matter campaign
Donate to the George Floyd Memorial Fund
Donate to the Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund
Donate to the Belly Mujinga Memorial Fund
Petition: Justice For Belly Mujinga
Donate to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust
Donate to 38 community bail funds across America