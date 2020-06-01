Black Lives Matter UK protests: dates, times, locations & everything you need to know

1 June 2020, 14:36 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 15:13

Black Lives Matter protests in U.K
Black Lives Matter protests in U.K. Picture: Getty

Anti-racism protests are taking place in the U.K, in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests all over the world have been held in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, named George Floyd, by white Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

J. Cole, Ariana Grande, Dave and more protest in response to George Floyd’s death

Police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, despite pleading ‘I can’t breathe’ in the viral video footage.

London Black Lives Matter hold protest at Trafalgar Square on Sunday (May 31st)
London Black Lives Matter hold protest at Trafalgar Square on Sunday (May 31st). Picture: Getty

On Friday (May 29) Chauvin was arrested on suspicion of the third-degree murder of George Floyd.

This means that he has been charged for the killing of Floyd without prior intent, but with disregard for his victim’s life.

The incident has sparked outrage, pain and solidarity amongst people worldwide, starting with protests across America.

However, considering the fact that racism is a worldwide issue, many other countries have taken the initiative to protest on behalf of black people being mistreated, devalued and subject to injustices.

Protesters take part in a 'Black Lives Matter' Brixton on June 1st
Protesters take part in a 'Black Lives Matter' Brixton on June 1st. Picture: Getty

Over the past four days and protests have now spread across the globe with activists in London, Berlin and Toronto taking to the streets.

See below for a list of when and where UK protests are happening.

  1. Where are U.K protests happening?

    There are peaceful protests planned in central London, on June 6th and 7th..

    In Manchester, there is a protest happening through the city centre today, and another planned to kick start at 1pm, on Saturday, June 6, in Piccadilly Gardens.

    In Birmingham, a protest has been organised for Thursday, June 4, and will begin in Victoria Square.

    UK Black Lives Matter Twitter account clarified they are not affiliated with the planned protests in London.

    Their post read ‘We have no affiliation with the #LDNBLM group and any of the BLM London accounts.'

    They continued 'We are currently discussing the implications of calling a mass march in the middle of a pandemic that is killing us the most. Solidarity with our fam & siblings across the Globe.’

  2. When are the London protests being held?

    Despite UK Black Lives Matter announcing they are not hosting protests, #LDNBLM group have taken their own initiative and have decided to schedule protests in the U.K.

    On Sunday (May 31st) a protest began at 1PM from Trafalgar Square.

    U.K celebrities such as Dave, Mahalia Ms Banks, Jammer and more attended the #LDNBLM protest on Sunday.

    LDNBLM Protests

    Monday 1st June, Windrush Square to Marble Arch, 1PM

    Wednesday 3rd June, Hyde Park, 1PM

    Saturday 6th June, Parliament SQ, 1PM

    Sunday 7th June, US Embassy, 2PM

