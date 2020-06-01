Black Lives Matter UK protests: dates, times, locations & everything you need to know
1 June 2020, 14:36 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 15:13
Anti-racism protests are taking place in the U.K, in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protests all over the world have been held in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, named George Floyd, by white Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.
J. Cole, Ariana Grande, Dave and more protest in response to George Floyd’s death
Police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, despite pleading ‘I can’t breathe’ in the viral video footage.
On Friday (May 29) Chauvin was arrested on suspicion of the third-degree murder of George Floyd.
This means that he has been charged for the killing of Floyd without prior intent, but with disregard for his victim’s life.
The incident has sparked outrage, pain and solidarity amongst people worldwide, starting with protests across America.
However, considering the fact that racism is a worldwide issue, many other countries have taken the initiative to protest on behalf of black people being mistreated, devalued and subject to injustices.
Over the past four days and protests have now spread across the globe with activists in London, Berlin and Toronto taking to the streets.
See below for a list of when and where UK protests are happening.
-
Where are U.K protests happening?
There are peaceful protests planned in central London, on June 6th and 7th..
In Manchester, there is a protest happening through the city centre today, and another planned to kick start at 1pm, on Saturday, June 6, in Piccadilly Gardens.
In Birmingham, a protest has been organised for Thursday, June 4, and will begin in Victoria Square.
UK Black Lives Matter Twitter account clarified they are not affiliated with the planned protests in London.
Their post read ‘We have no affiliation with the #LDNBLM group and any of the BLM London accounts.'
We stand in solidarity with all those whose hearts feel broken from the news of the killing of #GeorgeFloyd, and from hearing that the police have decided to take no further action in the case of #BellyMujinga , out on the streets, or at home.— #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) May 30, 2020
They continued 'We are currently discussing the implications of calling a mass march in the middle of a pandemic that is killing us the most. Solidarity with our fam & siblings across the Globe.’
-
When are the London protests being held?
Despite UK Black Lives Matter announcing they are not hosting protests, #LDNBLM group have taken their own initiative and have decided to schedule protests in the U.K.
On Sunday (May 31st) a protest began at 1PM from Trafalgar Square.
U.K celebrities such as Dave, Mahalia Ms Banks, Jammer and more attended the #LDNBLM protest on Sunday.
here’s some info on protests happening in the UK #LDNBLM pic.twitter.com/uaeXmBbdMb— ldnblm (@ldnblm) May 30, 2020
LDNBLM Protests
Monday 1st June, Windrush Square to Marble Arch, 1PM
Wednesday 3rd June, Hyde Park, 1PM
Saturday 6th June, Parliament SQ, 1PM
Sunday 7th June, US Embassy, 2PM
Please try to self isolate for 2 weeks if you do decide to go to any of the peaceful protests this week. It's very vital for the safety and well-being of your household and to prevent further spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/5fqH8nal04— ldnblm (@ldnblm) May 31, 2020