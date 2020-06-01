Black Lives Matter UK protests: dates, times, locations & everything you need to know

Black Lives Matter protests in U.K. Picture: Getty

Anti-racism protests are taking place in the U.K, in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests all over the world have been held in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, named George Floyd, by white Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

Police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, despite pleading ‘I can’t breathe’ in the viral video footage.

London Black Lives Matter hold protest at Trafalgar Square on Sunday (May 31st). Picture: Getty

On Friday (May 29) Chauvin was arrested on suspicion of the third-degree murder of George Floyd.

This means that he has been charged for the killing of Floyd without prior intent, but with disregard for his victim’s life.

The incident has sparked outrage, pain and solidarity amongst people worldwide, starting with protests across America.

However, considering the fact that racism is a worldwide issue, many other countries have taken the initiative to protest on behalf of black people being mistreated, devalued and subject to injustices.

Protesters take part in a 'Black Lives Matter' Brixton on June 1st. Picture: Getty

Over the past four days and protests have now spread across the globe with activists in London, Berlin and Toronto taking to the streets.

See below for a list of when and where UK protests are happening.