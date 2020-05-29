George Floyd revealed as a member of a legendary 90's rap group

George Floyd's rap name was 'Big Floyd'. Picture: Getty/Instagram

George Floyd's legendary rap career has been uncovered by fans on social media.

George Floyd's death has touched many across the world. The 46-year-old unarmed black man was killed by a white Minnesota police officer, who knelt on his neck, on Monday (May 25th).

The devastating incident has sparked protests, people coming together to fight for justice and calls for racist police to be held accountable for their unjust actions.

'I Can't Breathe' protest in Minneapolis as people call for justice for George Floyd. Picture: Getty

There has been much talk of Floyd's death, but who was he when he was alive? What was he like? How did people remember him?

A friend of Floyd, NBA star Stephen Jackson, revealed that he moved to Minnesota "to be his best self".

He worked security at a restaurant, where he developed a reputation as someone who had your back and was there for you when you were down.

"Knowing my brother is to love my brother," Philonise Floyd, George's brother, told CNN.

"He's a gentle giant, he don't hurt anybody."

After more digging, it has been revealed that George Floyd was apart of DJ Screw's Houston legendary rap group.

A rapper known as Big Floyd, George Floyd was an extended member of the family, which included Big Moe, Lil' Flip, Big Pokey, and Fat Pat, as well as affiliates Lil' Troy and UGK.

Shortly after the news of Floyd's death, a Screw freestyle titled "Sittin on Top of the World," which featured the Floyd began circulating on social media.

Floyd, rap name 'Big Floyd', can be heard on the DJ Screw Chapter 319 two-disc mixtape, which is one of many tapes that DJ Screw released before he sadly passed away.

Check out the songs Big Floyd was rapping on above.

The death of Floyd has sparked healthy conversation and raising awareness of the struggles black people are subjected to and have to face.

Rest in peace, George Floyd. Keep his family in your thoughts.