George Floyd: Officers fired after death of unarmed black man

27 May 2020, 11:16 | Updated: 27 May 2020, 11:18

George Floyd: Police officers fired after death in custody
George Floyd: Police officers fired after death in custody. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Minneapolis police officers have been fired after unarmed black man George Floyd died in custody.

Just weeks after the tragic death of Ahmaud Arbery sparked outrage across the world, another unarmed black man named George Floyd has died whilst in police custody in Minneapolis.

George Floyd cried out stating that he "couldn't breathe" as a police officer kneeled on his neck and the unarmed man was later confirmed dead after being taken to hospital with the officers involved being fired.

George Floyd: Officers fired after man dies in custody
George Floyd: Officers fired after man dies in custody. Picture: Getty

Police had come to arrest George Floyd on suspicion of forgery, but just hours later following an incident which was caught on camera by passers-by, Floyd was pronounced dead.

In a video which is being widely circulated on social media, George Floyd can be seen face down on the ground as a Minneapolis police officer kneels directly on his neck. Floyd states many times "I can't breathe" but the officer refuses to remove his knee.

People filming the incident beg with the officers to check Floyd's pulse after he appears to become unconscious but the officer continues to kneel on the unarmed man's neck.

Protests have sparked after after the death of Geroge Floyd
Protests have sparked after after the death of Geroge Floyd. Picture: Getty

After the tragic death and viral video sparked protests in Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference and said, "This does not reflect the values that Chief Arradondo has worked tirelessly to instill. It does not represent the training we've invested in or the measures we've taken to ensure accountability. Being black in America should not be a death sentence."

Mayor Frey later tweeted to confirm the officers involved have all been fired, saying, "Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call."

After police claimed that George Floyd had resisted arrest, which is why the officer was kneeling on his neck, a video surfaced from the restaurant security camera next to where the incident happened and appeared to show Floyd complying with officers whilst being handcuffed.

A number of rappers including Diddy and Snoop Dogg have paid tribute to George Floyd on social media and slammed his death.

