Ahmaud Arbery: Shooting of unarmed black man "in cold blood" sparks outrage

Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Georgia after being shot. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ahmaud Arbery was killed by a white police officer as he was out jogging and the incident was captured on video.

In February 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Brunswick, Georgia by a white former police officer and his son as he was out jogging.

Law enforcement had previously been hesitant to charge Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, however, the case is now being put before a grand jury after outrage was sparked online.

Video Shows Black Jogger Shot And Killed By Two White Men In Georgia. Picture: Getty

Due to a conflict of interest, the case was passed on to a neighbouring district where the acting district attorney Tom Durden said, "I am of the opinion that the case should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr Arbery."

As video footage which appeared online shows, Ahmaud Arbery was out jogging down a narrow road and as he runs around a pickup truck with its door open a shot is fired.

Mr Abery can then be seen grappling with a man holding a rifle as a second man stands in the bed of the pickup truck and holds a revolver.

Two more shots are then fired before Mr Abery can be seen stumbling and falling to the ground.

Joe Biden claimed Ahmaud Arbery was "killed in cold blood". Picture: Getty

Presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed that Ahmaud Arbery had been "killed in cold blood".

The Democratic candidate said, "The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder."

One of the accused, Gregory McMichael, is a former police officer and district attorney's investigator. He reportedly claims he and his son followed Mr Arbery because they believed he was behind a series of burglaries in the area.

Mr McMichael claims that Mr Arbery "violently attacked" his son Travis, which prompted him to open fire.

The trial is likely to take place in June after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.