Stormzy joins Black Lives Matter protests in London

8 June 2020, 12:02 | Updated: 8 June 2020, 12:06

Stormzy spotted at Black Lives Matter London protest
Stormzy spotted at Black Lives Matter London protest. Picture: Getty

Stormzy joined London's Black Lives Matter protest which was sparked following the death of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter protests in London were attended by thousands of people whilst many thousands more gathered at other protests across the country.

After John Boyega spoke so powerfully at a recent London protest and Anthony Joshua made a speech at one in Watford, Stormzy was spotted out in London protesting.

Stormzy protests in London with Armz Korleone
Stormzy protests in London with Armz Korleone. Picture: Instagram

Having previously spoken out against the British government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in particular with his music, Stormzy showed his support for the Black Lives Matter cause in the best way possible.

Whilst Stormzy takes a break from social media following the release of his second album 'Heavy Is The Head' in 2019, this is one of the first times the much-loved star has been spotted out in public for a while.

Armz Korleone, who was in attendance at the London protest with Stormzy told Metro that he was there to "peacefully support a positive movement".

Protesters in Bristol pulled down the statue of well known slave trader Edward Colston, which the Mayor said was an "affront to me and people like me".

Bristol Mayor Mr Rees said, "I can't and won't pretend the statue of a slave trader in a city I was born and grew up in wasn't an affront to me and people like me.People in Bristol who don't want that statue in the middle of the city came together and it is my job to unite, hear those voices and hold those truths together for people for who that statue is a personal affront."

