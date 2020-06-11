Stormzy donates £10 million to fight racial inequality

11 June 2020, 15:59 | Updated: 11 June 2020, 16:26

Rapper Stormzy has confirmed that he's donating £10 million to fight racism in the UK.

As one of the UK's most iconic music stars, Stormzy is no newcomer to the world of philanthropy.

Having already started a scholarship to help get young black students into the top universities, Stormzy, real name Micahel Omari, has now pledged to donate a huge sum of money to fight racial inequality on an even wider scale.

Days after joining the Black Lives Matter protest in London, Stormzy confirmed that he would be donating £10 million to fight racial inequality over the next 10 years via a statement released online through his #Merky brand.

In the statement (above), Stormzy said, "The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit, is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life - simply due to the colour of their skin."

"I'm lucky enough to be in the position I'm in and I've heard people often dismiss the idea of racism existing in Britain by saying 'if the country's so racist how have you become a success?' and I reject that with this: I am not the UK's shining example of what supposedly happens when a black person works hard".

He continued, "There are millions of us. We are not far and few. We have to fight against the odds of a racist system stacked against us and designed for us to fail from before we are even born. Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a contribution in the fight to finally try and even it".

