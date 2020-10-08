Chip and Stormzy’s beef sparks hilarious Twitter reaction

Chip and Stormzy’s beef sparks hilarious Twitter reaction. Picture: Getty

Legendary Grime MC Chip has fired shots at Stormzy on two of his new tracks, sparking hilarious memes on Twitter.

Chip is back on the scene with vengeance! The Grime MC returned after taking a hiatus from music, with two diss tracks aimed at rival MC Stormzy.

Prior to releasing the diss tracks 'Killer MC' and 'Flowers', Chip posted a video of Stormzy showing up at his residence uninvited and causing a commotion.

In the now-deleted video, Stormzy can be seen leaving the residence with a few of his friends. Chip captioned the video ‘June… When you get sent a video of Stormzy & friends tryna run up on your house.’

In a now-deleted post, Chip showed footage of Stormzy pulling up at his residence. Picture: Twitter

In the video, Stormzy says: ‘Telephone me, innit,’ before a female voice is heard saying: ‘You think you can just pull up to people’s houses? No I ain’t gonna phone you, Stormzy.'

'You’re disrespectful bro, and that’s that.’ After the clip was posted on Chip's social media, Stormzy’s name began trending on Twitter.

No way Stormzy pulled up To Chip’s house😭 pic.twitter.com/1IzirmaM9K — Faiz (@Faiz0_) October 7, 2020

A few hours later, Chip dropped two songs along with music videos on GRM Daily. In Chip's 'Killer MC' song, he raps the lyrics: "Superplex, big man with a ruler, King which part?/ This part I'm ruler, Mi ah di big darg, This art, I'll school ya".

Often, Stormzy is referred to the King of Grime, but Chip has made it clear that he should have that title.

Chip's song 'Flowers' goes more into depth about the incident where Stormzy pulled up on Chip at his house.

The 'Hit Me Up' hitmaker raps the lyrics "Dunno what you heard about Essex but it's calm/darg

And they ain't used to black people screamin' down the car parks"

Chip continued to dig at Stormzy, spitting: "So let me ask you this, Mr. Road Man, 'cause you don't get the program/It seems like you wanna lose it all (Ah/If my ni***s pull up at your gates, screamin', shoutin' down the place"

"Who the f*ck you think your neighbours gonna call? Ah (Woo-woo-woo)"

"Picky-choosey gangster, dunno why you think you're so hard/ What millionaire does the ride outs in his own car?/ Lamborghini truck, nice one, reverse and go yard".

Chip's diss tracks have sparked hilarious memes on Twitter. See below.

Stormzy’s reply to chip 😂 pic.twitter.com/kwK1tazsoG — Antz ➐ (@imjustbait) October 7, 2020

Stormzy when he saw that Chip was back at the petrol station pic.twitter.com/eoHIVuKmP5 — 🏁 #BLM (@YungahJackson) October 7, 2020

Wiley watching the beef between Chip and Stormzy pic.twitter.com/SuAWiclnzB — Lay-Z 🎒 (@rtmdave_11) October 7, 2020

Stormzy outside Stormzy outside

Church Chip’s pic.twitter.com/50qMBgoxMJ — M. 🇬🇭🇯🇲 (@md2588) October 7, 2020