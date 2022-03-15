Stormzy new album 2022: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

15 March 2022

The 'Vossi Bop' rapper has confirmed his third studio album will be dropping this year. Here's everything we know about the upcoming new album...

Stormzy has revealed his highly anticipated new album is on the way! The South-London MC's third studio album will arrive this year.

The upcoming album will follow on from his 2019 album 'Heavy Is the Head' – which was released two years after his first studio album Gang Signs and Prayer.

Here's everything we know about Stormzy's new album...

Stormzy's third studio album will be a follow up to his 2019 album 'Heavy Is The Head'
Stormzy's third studio album will be a follow up to his 2019 album 'Heavy Is The Head'. Picture: Getty

  1. When is Stormzy's new album being released ?

    On Sunday (Mar 13) The Croydon MC announced that his third studio album is on the way.

    The rapper shocked his fans with the exciting news during the first show of his 2022 UK and Ireland arena tour in Cardiff.

    During the gig, the crowd watched a video which came up on the big screens, showing several studio shots of Stormzy recording the LP.

    At the end of the clip, the following message was displayed on the big screen: “Album 3. Coming 2022.”

    According to a press release, pre-orders for Stormzy's new album are “obtainable first for those attending the UK leg of Stormzy’s ‘Heavy Is The Head’ tour; a personal gesture of gratitude to his loyal and supportive fans who have waited almost two years for the UK shows.”

    Fans at the shows will be able to pre-order the CD format of the record via official merch stands at the venues.

    Those that do so will receive a QR coded lanyard and the option to buy a limited edition t-shirt.

  2. Who are the features on Stormzy's new album?

    While the official tracklist for Stormzy's new album has not yet been released, fans who have been guessing who may appear on his upcoming album.

    Fans think the rapper could collaborate with the likes of; Jorja Smith, Dave, J Hus, Ed Sheeran, ArrDee, Wizkid, Digga D and more.

    Although nothing has been confirmed, fans have taken a calculated guess at potential features.

    UK singer Hamzaa has also expressed that she wants to be apart of Stormzy's upcoming album.

    The 'Hard To Love' singer took to Twitter and wrote: "Someone tell stormzy let me jump on the album 😭"

  3. What is the title of Stormzy's new album?

    As for now, Stormzy's new album title has not yet been revealed.

  4. What is the tracklist to Stormzy's new album ?

    The tracklist for Stormzy's upcoming album has not yet been made available to the public.

After the announcement of Stormzy's third album arriving this year, fans immediately took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

One fan wrote: "Stormzy's third album coming out this year! It's about to get messy. I'm hyped!!" while another wrote: "Stormzy bout to drop album to ? f**k it I’m in for a real treat this year".

See other fan reactions below.

This article will be updated accordingly.

