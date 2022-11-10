Stormzy 'Firebabe' lyrics meaning explained

Stormzy has just dropped a surprise new track ahead of his 'This Is What I Mean' album release!

Stormzy has just dropped another track titled 'Firebabe' from his upcoming album 'This Is What I Mean'.

Big Mike is set to released his third studio album on 25 November, but has left fans happy after releasing the one-off 'Mel Made Me Do It', and singles 'Hide and Seek' and now 'Firebabe' from his latest project.

'Firebabe' centres on his admiration for a woman and he describes down to the miniscule details for how her presence affects him.

Here's a breakdown for the lyrics to Stormzy's 'Firebabe'.

She was standin’ in her dress / And she was lookin' like an angel

Stormzy here is referencing his lust and desire towards an unnamed woman who is dressed presumptuously for a formal occasion.

Big Mike hasn't named the woman he is talking about, but many suspect him to be talking about his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama, who he split from in 2019.

Stormzy has spoken about how his Christian faith has influenced his new album, and the reference to the 'angel' further reinforces this.

Stormzy has released two tracks ahead of his latest album launch. . Picture: Getty Images

Touch me with your name, and I'll be with your flame

This is the chorus to Firebabe, which is sung by Stormzy and Debbie Ehirim.

The woman in question which Stormzy is referencing is deemed iconic enough to just be named and his whole world will start spinning.

Stormzy using the imagery of fire and flames in this song is perhaps an attempt to reignite his love towards the woman, or maybe he is just explaining how volatile the relationship once was.

Stormzy and Maya Jama are now on good terms. Picture: Getty Images

My miracle / My happy place / My heart and soul / Forever yours

This piece of lyric is repeated throughout the song, and the use of 'My' reinforces how personal this song and the wider album is when talking about faith and relationships.

Perhaps the reference to 'miracle' is suggesting that his love life and faith have been resolved as time has healed.

See the full lyrics to 'Firebabe' below:

[Intro: Debbie Ehirim]

Stealin' all the hearts, yeah

Stealin’ all the hearts, yeah

Stealin' all the hearts, yeah

Stealin' all the hearts, yeah



[Verse 1]

She was standin’ in her dress

And she was lookin' like an angel

Her eyes took away my breath

And that's when I knew she was mine until the end

[Pre-Chorus]

My miracle

My happy place

My heart and soul

Forever yours



[Chorus: Stormzy & Debbie Ehirim]

'Cause I, I just can't explain

Even in the way, you love me with your flame (Flame)

My firebabe (Woah-woah-woah-woah-woah)

You keep burnin' bright

Touch me with your name, and I'll be with your flame

My firebabe



[Verse 2: Stormzy, Debbie Ehirim & Both]

She makes (Hmm), everybody laugh (Everybody laugh)

Then she starts dancin' on the table (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

She can’t stop stealin’ all their hearts (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

How she lights up a room, somethin' to behold (Ooh-ooh-ooh)



[Pre-Chorus: Stormzy & Debbie Ehirim]

My miracle

My happy place

My heart and soul

Forever yours