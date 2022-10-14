Stormzy 'Hide and Seek' lyrics meaning revealed
14 October 2022, 10:26
Stormzy is back with his single 'Hide and Seek' from his forthcoming album 'This Is What I Mean'!
Stormzy has dropped his first single off his long-awaited third album 'This Is What I Mean'.
He announced the new single only yesterday following *that* album announcement which graced our screens on Wednesday evening.
The single was produced by the likes of PRGRSHN, Owen Cutts and P2J, and is a soft melodic tune featuring the voices of rising star Oxlade and vocalists Ayanna and Teni.
Here's what a few lyrics from 'Hide and Seek' really mean.
When your soul needs alignin' / It's me you confide in / Seekin' and hidin'/ Nowhere to find me, yeah.
In this lyric which features in the chorus, Stormzy is pledging his worth towards spirituality and greater beings, whilst putting his faith and trust in God.
When speaking about the album process, the rapper explained that he found grounding in God and spirituality when creating this new project.
The lyric 'Seekin' and hidin'' reverses the song's name 'Hide and Seek'. Also, the lyric which follows this refers to Stormzy's three years out of the spotlight, where he candidly spoke about finding God and time to relax and find peace exclusively to Capital XTRA.
Need time for yourself, you gotta heal / This ain't somethin' you felt, it's how you feel.
Here, Stormzy is referring to the process of healing - due to the context of this song, it appears that this is in the context of a relationship.
Big Mike has not had a public relationship since he dated Maya Jama for a few years and they then split back in 2019.
Jama is now recently single after calling off her engagement with NBA player Ben Simmons a couple of months ago.
Perhaps this lyric cements Stormzy's and Jama's healing processes as they have both moved forward after their relationship ended.
I've tried and I've tried, but I just can't hide from you, love
This cryptic lyric is possibly referring to some feelings towards Stormzy's ex Maya Jama that are creeping up three years after their split.
The repetition of 'tried' infers that the rapper has attempted repeatedly to move on and find peace, but nature clearly has had other ideas.
Stormzy and Maya Jama are currently single, so who knows what this means for the old flames.
See all the lyrics for 'Hide and Seek' below:
Oh girl you're shining
You know you're my diamond
You need reminding
This moment of timing when your
Soul needs aligning
It's me you confide in
Seeking and hiding
You know where to find me babe
Feeling
Pressure
Pressure
Diamonds
What's its gonna be
What we gonna do
Here we go again
This ain't nuttin new
I ain't tryna run game but its true cuh you
(Came and you made me feel)
You call me for help you gotta chill
Need time for yourself you gotta heal
This ain't something you felt it's how you feel
(You came and you made me feel)
Ayy we built this all wrong I'll take blame
But instead of us tearing it down we'll rearrange baby (Don't let it fall)
Don't let it fall girl, don't let it fall
Don't wanna fight no more
Keep me where I belong
I've tried and I've tried
But I just can't hide from your love
Oh girl you're shining
You know you're my diamond
You need reminding
This moment of timing when your
Soul needs aligning
It's me you confide in
Seeking and hiding
You know where to find me babe
Feeling
I can feel it
Pressure
Pressure
Don't you get that
Diamonds
You know where to find me babe
Feeling
I can feel it
Pressure
Feel the pressure
Pressure
Diamonds
You're my diamond ooo
What we looking for, lemme search now
Take your shoes off, put your purse down
How you gonna tell me that it's never gonna work now
Type of shit to make me put a verse down
Worse now cos we made our bed and gotta lay in it
Thought it wasn't hard for me but everyday it is
Heartbreak's such a dark place but we stay in it
What I'm saying is exactly what I say it is
I found you
I feel your presence when I'm not around you
Queen in your city, they need to crown you
Holy water baby, let me drown you
Fire and water I gotta 'low you
Burn out then reappear
Light still guiding you home, you know I'm there
And rest assured if you ever needed help
Or just need a place to hide know I'll keep it to myself, word
Oh girl you're shining
You know you're my diamond
You need reminding
It's moment of timing when your
Soul needs aligning
It's me you confide in
Seeking and hiding
You know where to find me babe
Feeling
Pressure
Pressure
Diamonds
(You know where to find me babe)
Feeling
Pressure
Pressure
Diamonds
(Feeling)
Oh girl you're shining (Pressure)
You know you're my diamond (Pressure)
You need reminding (Diamonds)
It's moment of timing when your (Feeling)
Soul needs aligning (Pressure)
It's me you confide in (Pressure)
Seeking and hiding (Diamonds)
You know where to find me babe