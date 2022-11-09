Stormzy ‘This Is What We Mean Day’: date, location, tickets and more
9 November 2022, 11:56
Here's all we know about Stormzy's only UK concert date for 2023...
Stormzy has announced his only UK tour date for next year in the form of a whole day of performances and events by the Croydon MC.
‘This Is What We Mean Day’ sees Big Mike partner with All Points East festival next August for a day celebrating his upcoming third album 'This Is What I Mean', which drops on 25th November.
The rapper announced the news in a video posted to his social media platforms where he promised fans how special the event would be and said: "This Is What We Mean Day. Hard."
Here's everything we know so far about ‘This Is What We Mean Day'.
-
When is ‘This Is What We Mean Day'?
‘This Is What We Mean Day' will take place on Friday 18th August 2023.
On choosing to perform next summer, Stormzy said in the announcement video: ", I started jotting down ideas thinking - live band, need a live band. August 2023, a summer time thing, outside, for the people, always for my people."
"So August 2023, Victoria Park, more info coming soon….This Is What We Mean Day. Hard."
-
Where is ‘This Is What We Mean Day' being held?
Stormzy will return to his hometown of London for this day of music and performances.
‘This Is What We Mean Day' will take place in Victoria Park in East London, where All Points East is held.
All Points East works with Tower Hamlets council to give opportunities for local businesses to provide food, drink, merchandise and more so that the local community benefits as much as possible.
-
Who is performing?
Stormzy will not be the only one performing on 'This Is What We Mean Day'.
He will be teaming up with the festival to curate a day of artists for an unforgettable show.
The full line up full of newcomers and established artists will be released in due course.
-
How can I get tickets for ‘This Is What We Mean Day'?
Presale for tickets will go on sale Monday 14 November at 10:00am for artist presale members and AMEX customers.
Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 17 November at 9:00am.
The price for tickets start from £59.95 plus booking fee.
VIP tickets are from £95 plus booking fee.