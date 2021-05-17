Maya Jama and Ben Simmons fuel dating rumours after fans spot clues on Instagram

Maya Jama fans convinced she's dating Ben Simmons after spotting clues on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Fans are going wild after Ben Simmons left a comment on on Maya Jama's post, referring to her as his 'girl'.

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons fans have speculated that the pair are dating after spotting several clues on social media.

The 26-year-old TV presenter was first romantically linked to NBA star Simmons, who previously dated Kendall Jenner, back in 2019.

However, the dating rumours have been fuelled again in recent weeks after fans noticed several similarities in their Instagram posts.

In one photo Maya uploaded to her Instagram, she is seen sitting on a countertop holding a wine glass in a fancy huge kitchen that’s said to belong to Ben.

Maya Jama fans spot her wearing red LA Lakers logo shorts, which coincidentally, Ben wore in an IG post shared in October . Picture: Instagram

Fans also pointed out that the TV star is wearing a pair of long red shorts with the LA Lakers logo which, Ben wore in an old Instagram post he uploaded in October.

A troll left a comment on Maya's post, writing: ‘Posting in his house before he’s claimed you because he’s not liking. Yikes.’

The 24-year-old Australian professional basketball player jumped to Maya's defence in a now-deleted comment.

Simmons wrote: ‘Ayyy don’t be talking to my girl like that now smh.’

While Simmons deleted that comment, he replaced it with a heart emoji underneath Maya's photo, to which she responded with a heart emoji too.

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama have a flirty exchange underneath her Instagram photo. Picture: Instagram/@mayajama

It comes after a source recently claimed that things were ‘hotting up for Maya and Ben’.

The source told The Mirror: ‘They are really into each other and the fact she flew to Philadelphia to be with him says a lot. They had a fun two weeks together. It’s nice to see her so happy.’

More than a year ago, another source said Maya and Ben were ‘taking time to get to know each other to see if there’s a real spark’.

Maya was photographed while out shopping with 24-year-old Ben earlier this month, in a lime green tracksuit that she had worn in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Maya, who split from Stormzy in 2019, has not yet spoken out about the Simmons dating rumours.

However, she was quick to shut down speculation that she was dating Burberry boss Riccardo Tisci.

Maya Jama has dispelled rumours that she's romantically linked to Burberry Boss Riccardo Tisci. Picture: Instagram/@mayajama

Maya was pictured with her legs all over the fashion designer prompting fans to assume they were in a romantic relationship.

However, Maya denied the claims and told fans to ‘chill’, adding: ‘He’s my honey not my mansss [sic].’

