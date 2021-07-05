Maya Jama confirms relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons with PDA kiss

The TV presenter also went Instagram official with Ben Simmons the same day they were spotted kissing at Wimbledon.

Maya Jama has confirmed she is in a relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons, following initial rumours that had sparked in May.

Jama 24, and Simmons, 26 made their relationship public when they were spotted kissing passionately at Wimbledon on Monday (Jul 5).

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama share a kiss at the Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England. Picture: Getty

The pair were pictured cuddling up to one another as they watched the game between Serbian Novak Djokovic and Chilean Cristian Garin unfold on centre court.

Jama and Simmons PDA confirms rumours that they were dating, as fans had previously suspected.

The pair were spotted at the same restaurant before leaving in the same car just two weeks ago. Now, the couple have gone public.

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama snuggle up while watching the game at Wimbeldon. Picture: Getty

The couple had good company at the tournament, as they were later joined by actress Sienna Miller, 39, for a drink at the stands.

Other stars at the event included Poppy Delevingne, 35, FKA twig, 33, Holly Willoughby, 40, Jade Jagger, 49, and Clara Paget, 32.

The presenter was rumoured to be seen with Ben on Saturday (Jun 26th) at Sexy Fish in Mayfair, London.

Maya was seen to leave the venue first, closely followed by Simmons.

Maya Jama shared a photo of her snuggling up to Ben Simmons on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@mayajama

Their steamy kiss at the annual tournament comes after last month it was revealed Maya had 'flewn out to Philadelphia' to spend time with her beau, Ben.

In 2019, Maya caught Ben's eye after posting a sexy Halloween snap on Instagram, where he left two fire emojis in the comment section.

In May, Maya uploaded to her Instagram where she is seen sitting on a countertop holding a wine glass in a fancy huge kitchen that was said to belong to Ben.

Last month, on Jun 12, Simmons shocked fans when he shared a screenshot of his FaceTime call with the 26-year-old TV presenter. The snap fuelled more dating rumours.

Ben Simmons shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Maya Jama back in June. Picture: Instagram/@bensimmons

Ben was last linked to KUWTK star Kendall Jenner. The pair called it off in May 2019 after months of dating on-and-off.

Jama was last linked to South London rapper Stormzy. After four years together, Jama and Stormzy split.