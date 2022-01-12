Maya Jama and Ben Simmons are reportedly engaged

The presenter and her NBA basketball bae are reportedly engaged, with a source revealing that Ben popped the question over Christmas

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons are reportedly engaged after she was spotted flashing a huge diamond ring during coffee walk date in Philadelphia with her basketball bae.

A source close to the couple has revealed that the basketball player popped the question to Maya over Christmas after she spent the holidays at his £3.7million mansion in New Jersey.

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama at the Wimbledon Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament. Picture: Getty

The pair made their relationship official after months of speculation. Rumours first began that the pair were dating when Maya was pictured in a kitchen that was said to belong to her boo.

More rumours continued after the pair were spotted exchanging love hearts in the comments of one of Maya's Instagram pictures.

She later confirmed the romance by posting a host of Snapchat stories of them both on a private jet.

Maya posted Ben on her story. Picture: Instagram

The two then made it official when they were spotted at Wimbledon.

The pair were pictured cuddling up to one another as they watched the game between Serbian Novak Djokovic and Chilean Cristian Garin unfold on centre court.

Jama, 27, and Simmons, 25, were then seen laughing and leaving the tournament together and even shared a passionate kiss.

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

Both Maya and Ben have been in high-profile relationships.

Ben was last linked to Keeping up with The Kardashians star and supermodel Kendall Jenner. The pair called it off in May 2019 after months of dating on-and-off.

Maya was last linked to South London rapper Stormzy. After four years together, Jama and Stormzy split.