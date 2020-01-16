Stormzy still wants to marry ex Maya Jama despite highly-publicised split

In a new interview, Stormzy admitted that he still wants to marry and have children with his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama.

Following a very public relationship which lasted over three years, Stormzy and Maya Jama split up in August 2019. Stormzy later took responsibility for the split and addressed the break up in his song 'Lessons' on new album 'Heavy Is The Head'.

But after recently denying rumours that the pair's split was caused his cheating and ending speculation that he was anything other than friends with fellow music star Jorja Smith, Stormzy has admitted he still wants to marry Maya.

Stormzy admits he still wants to marry Maya Jama. Picture: PA

Taking time away from making Wiley diss tracks, Stormzy spoke to U.S radio host Charlamagne Tha God in a new interview during his American press tour and stated, "‘Maya is a G, before me…she’s the star girl. She’s a phenomenal star."

When quizzed on whether the couple could ever reunite, Stormzy explained, ‘I would love for that to happen, but I don’t know…I would love to be the man who she…I would love to do all the things that make it work. I want to marry her, I want to have her children. All of that."

The rapper also openly spoke about his love for Maya and admitted that he does still love her, saying, "I love her more than anything, I’ve never loved anyone how I love her."

Dear London. I sat down with the good brother @stormzy to chat shit. Enjoy!!!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 https://t.co/6DDdnKlUAT pic.twitter.com/BPc5xJQcG0 — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) January 15, 2020

Appearing to suggest that Maya has acknowledged his song 'Lessons' which addressed the split, Stormzy revealed, “She understood it, I think she appreciated the effort of me trying to take accountability.”

Maya Jama has remained tight-lipped on the couple's break up since their public split and is yet to address Stormzy's public apology on 'Lessons'.

