Stormzy slams Wiley again on 'Still Disappointed' diss track

Wiley and Stromzy have been going back and forth with war dubs all week and Big Mike jus unleashed his latest.

When 2020 kicked off no one thought that #WileyvsStormzy would become the first big talking point of the year, but it's grabbed the attention of what feels like the entire nation.

After Wiley dropped his initial diss track 'Eediyat Skengman 1', Stormzy hit back with 'Disappointed before Wiley clapped back with his part two. Now, Big Mike has sent for Wiley once more and he's dropped some serious fire with 'Still Disappointed'.

24 Hours 👀🌱✅ — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 8, 2020

After Wiley spoke about Stormzy's mum and said he'd "rip the weave off her head", Stormzy fired back on his new diss and claimed that Wiley had his mum locked up in a house in Cyprus.

On 'Still Disappointed', Stormzy raps, "Let's talk about why you moved your mum to Cyprus / That poor little woman was scared of the house 'cah you put her life in danger you p***k / Bricks and shots just fly through the window / You couldn't be the person to save her, you p**k'.

Stormzy also gives Wiley 24 hours to respond to his diss track and a lyric at the end of the track social media is certainly eager for the lyrical war to continue.

