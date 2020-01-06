Wiley's brother Cadell: Who is the rapper Stormzy mentions in 'Disappointed'?

Wiley's brother Cadell was dissed by Stormzy. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Wiley's brother Cadell was mentioned by Stormzy in his diss track 'Disappointed'.

Wiley and Stormzy got into a heated exchange on Twitter as we entered the new decade and now things have escalated to war dubs - Wiley dropped 'Eediya Skengman 1' before Big Mike clapped back with 'Disappointed'.

Stormzy's diss track included lyrics about Wiley's brother and a dispute the 'Shut Up' rapper had with him at an event and now a lot of people are asking who Wiley's brother is.

Who is Wiley's brother?

Wiley's brother is named Cadell and like his sibling is a Grime MC. Cadell has released plenty of music over the years and was involved in a lyrical beef with Stormzy back in 2015/16. Cadell is Wiley's half-brother.

Why does Stormzy have beef with Cadell (Wiley's brother)?

Cadell dropped a diss track called 'Hotline' back in 2015 and in it he claimed he was better than Stormzy as well as a number of other MCs. He later released another track 'Hotline 2' in which he stated "I could've got a MOBO last year if I tried". This was shortly after Stormzy had won the MOBO Awards for 'Best Grime Act and was seen as a diss towards Stromzy.

Just months later Stormzy released his hit song 'Shut Up' and whilst he doesn't call out Cadell directly, many people believe the lyrics "Man try say he's better than me, tell my man shut up" are a response to Cadell's diss tracks.:

Cadell went on to release further diss tracks aimed at Stormzy, including '3 Is The New 6' in which he remixed Stormzy's bars from 'Shut Up'. Further Stormzy tracks including 'Scary' are then rumoured to have lines referencing Cadell indirectly.

Which lyrics mention Cadell on Stormzy's 'Disappointed'?

Stormzy dropped his dub 'Disappointed' shortly after Wiley's 'Eediyat Skengman 1' was released and in it Big Mike references an altercation he had with Cadell.

Rapping about the incident, Stormzy says, "I came to your show and moved to your brother in front of your dad / Your old man just stood there p***ed / I said paps why you look so sad? / Shoulda known better / You know I had to show your little brother I'm harder".

