Wiley drops Stormzy diss track 'Eediyat Skengman 1'

6 January 2020, 10:43

Wiley and Stormzy got into a heated exchange on Twitter recently and now the dubs have begun to fly.

If you've not had your head buried in Twitter recently then you may have missed the onslaught of words from Godfather of Grime Wiley against the likes of Stormzy, Jaykae and AJ Tracey.

Despite praising Stormzy's album and music a matter of weeks ago, the East London Grime scene pioneer has made a number of claims stating Big Mike's music has been watered down and has criticised his musical relationship with Ed Sheeran.

Wiley has been tweeting about Stormzy for the whole of 2020
Now, following a heated exchange of words on Twitter, Wiley has gone down the traditional Grime route and released a dub (diss track) aimed at Stormzy.

Making a reference to Stormzy's 'Wicked Skengman' series, Wiley has named his track 'Eediyat Skengman 1' and in it he references both Ed Sheeran and Stormzy's ex-girlfriend Maya Jama.

Rapping about Jama, Wiley says, "I ain't gonna chat any s**t about Maya, she's cool / So we ain't gonna do the whole Maya ting".

Wiley dropped a diss track at Stormzy
Spitting about Stormzy's friendship with Ed Sheeran, Wiley says, "You never cared about grime, you just used it
Worse than Ed with your watered down music".

People have been calling on Stormzy to reply to Wiley's track and send a dub back, but it's unknown as to whether the rapper will engage in a lyrical war.

