The Global Awards with Very.co.uk are back for 2020: Stormzy, Aitch & More Nominated

The Global Awards 2020. Picture: Global

Celebrating the stars of music, news and entertainment across a whole host of genres.

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk are back for a third consecutive year and today Global reveals each category’s longlist and the news of a brand-new category Best Podcast.

All Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk. The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 5th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app. The public and a panel of industry experts will vote for their favourite artists across genres in a host of popular categories.

Stars nominated in the longlists include Ed Sheeran, Aitch, Stormzy, Mabel, Khalid, Young T and Bugsey and more. Ed Sheeran leads the charge with the greatest number of nominations at six, closely followed by Aitch with five.

New to The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk is the Best Podcast category, which will be voted for by the public. The longlist for the category includes podcasts from David Walliams (David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast), Stacey Solomon (Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon), Adam Buxton (The Adam Buxton Podcast) as well My Dad Wrote A Porno, Full Disclosure with James O’Brien, Dear Joan and Jericha and Today In Focus.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “This is one of the biggest nights in the awards calendar and we’re so thrilled to return for a third consecutive year. Only Global can bring together artists from such a wide range of genres and we will have a fantastic line up of performers on the night to announce soon. Now it’s time for the public to start voting for their favourite artists, songs and podcasts as we get ready to crown our winners on 5th March.”

In previous years, the prestigious ceremony has drawn performances from the likes of Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Lang Lang, Mark Ronson and Blossoms. The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk will announce this year’s set of world class performers very soon.

See all the nominees and vote now at vote.global.com or by downloading Global’s world class entertainment hub - the Global Player app - and selecting ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu.

The Global Player allows listeners worldwide to enjoy all Global’s radio brands, Heart, Capital, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, LBC, Capital XTRA and Gold, all in one place and includes over 1500 premium podcasts.

Tickets for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk go on sale at the end of January from global.com/awards