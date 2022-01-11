Kendall Jenner addresses 'inappropriate' dress she wore to friend’s wedding

11 January 2022, 11:35 | Updated: 11 January 2022, 11:53

After receiving backlash online for wearing the cutout dress, Kendall Jenner has responded saying she asked the bride for permission

Kendall Jenner has finally addressed the 'disrespectful' cut-out dress she wore to her best friend Lauren Perez's wedding, defending her choice to wear it.

Kendall Jenner accused of cultural appropriation amid her 818 tequila launch

After a commenter suggested that she would have asked [Kendall] to leave if it was her wedding, Perez responded saying:

"Kendall looked stunning and I loved it!", to which Jenner responded to the her comment saying: "Obvi asked for your approval in advance too, We love a beach wedding."

Kendall Jenner posing with Hailey Bieber at her friend's seaside wedding in Flordia
Kendall Jenner posing with Hailey Bieber at her friend's seaside wedding in Florida. Picture: Instagram

The dress, which is from Mônot's spring/summer 2022 collection caused major controversy online after Kendall shared a IG story of her posing in the dress next to Hailey Bieber.

Fans instantly took to social media, accusing Kendall of trying to upstage the bride.

Kendall Jenner posing with bride Lauren Perez at her wedding in Florida
Kendall Jenner posing with bride Lauren Perez at her wedding in Florida. Picture: Instagram

One person on Instagram commented: "Besides pick me it's just blatantly disrespectful to the bride".

Another person commented: "Cute dress but nothing could be worse for a wedding. All that Monet and no class or consideration for others".

According to Elaine Swann, an etiquette expert and former wedding coordinator, Jenner "definitely made a mistake" in her dress decision saying she "clearly broke etiquette guidelines" because she "stood out" from other guests at the reception.

The wedding, which took place in November on a beach in Miami saw Perez, a creative consultant and entrepreneur, marry her now-husband David Waltzer in a traditional Jewish ceremony.

Kendall wasn't the only bridesmaid to Lauren Perez, as Bella Hadid was also in attendance, wearing a blue silk dress to match the other bridesmaids for the ceremony.

